Appointment of Dr. Kalpesh Barot, MD Completes Phase One of ADIA Nutrition’s Medical Division

WINTER PARK, Fla., Sept. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ADIA Nutrition (OTC Pink: ADIA) is excited to announce the completion of its Board of Medical Directors with the appointment of Dr. Kalpesh Barot, MD, a distinguished oncologist from the Southwest Cancer Center. This decision comes unanimously from the Board, led by Dr. Monica Sher, MD, and Dr. Richard Edwards, DO, in recognition of Dr. Barot’s exceptional qualifications and experience.







Dr. Barot’s impressive resume and extensive expertise in oncology will bring invaluable insight to ADIA Nutrition’s mission to advance healthcare solutions. His focus will be on overseeing ADIA’s aHSCT (autologous hematopoietic stem cell transplantation) treatments, a cutting-edge therapy designed to offer new hope for patients suffering from Multiple Sclerosis (MS).

"Dr. Barot’s appointment to our Board marks a significant milestone for ADIA Nutrition,” said Dr. Monica Sher, MD, Chair of the Board. “His extensive background in oncology and commitment to patient care align perfectly with our vision to provide innovative and effective treatments for MS patients. We are confident that his contributions will further our mission to revolutionize patient outcomes through advanced therapeutic solutions.”

Dr. Barot joins an already accomplished team of medical experts at ADIA Nutrition, bringing with him a wealth of knowledge gained through his tenure at the Southwest Cancer Center. His role will be pivotal in enhancing the aHSCT protocols and ensuring the highest standards of care for patients undergoing this transformative treatment.

Board member and CEO Larry Powalisz, added, “Adding Dr. Barot to our Board represents our dedication to continually elevating the quality and scope of our medical leadership. His background in oncology will be instrumental in refining our aHSCT programs and expanding the horizons of treatment for MS patients.”

With the completion of their medical board, ADIA Nutrition is now fully prepared to establish and refine all the protocols and procedures for their aHSCT treatment for MS. The board's expertise, now fully assembled, will guide the development of these protocols, aiming to make aHSCT a more accessible and effective treatment option for MS.

For media inquiries or further information, please contact Larry Powalisz at ceo@adiamed.com or 321-788-0850.

About ADIA Nutrition Inc.:

Adia Nutrition Inc. is a publicly traded company (OTC Pink: ADIA) dedicated to revolutionizing healthcare and supplementation. With a focus on innovation and quality, the company has established two key divisions: a supplement division providing premium, organic supplements, and a medical division specializing in Autologous Hematopoietic Stem Cell Transplantation (aHSCT) treatments for Multiple Sclerosis (MS). Through these divisions, Adia Nutrition Inc. is committed to empowering individuals to live their best lives by addressing both nutritional needs and groundbreaking medical treatments.

Website: www.adianutrition.com

Website: www.adia-med.com

Website: www.biolete.com

Website: www.cementfactory.com

Twitter (X): @ADIA_Nutrition

Safe Harbor: This Press Release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These forward-looking statements are based on the current plans and expectations of management and are subject to a few uncertainties and risks that could significantly affect the company's current plans and expectations, as well as future results of operations and financial condition. A more extensive listing of risks and factors that may affect the company's business prospects and cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements can be found in the reports and other documents filed by the company with the Securities and Exchange Commission and OTC Markets, Inc. OTC Disclosure and News Service. The company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, because of new information, future events or otherwise.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/dc6cbab5-fd39-4c6f-8c66-c4ba3f581d12