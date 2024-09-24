Pharmaceuticals and Biotechnology Co-Development Agreement Trends Analysis Report 2024 with Directory of Deals Singed by 2016 by Company A-Z, Therapy Focus and Technology Type

Dublin, Sept. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Co-Development Deals in Pharmaceuticals and Biotechnology 2016 to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Co-development Deals in Pharmaceuticals and Biotechnology provides a detailed understanding and analysis of how and why companies enter co-development deals. Fully revised and updated, the report provides details of co-development deals from 2016 to 2024.



The report provides access to co-development deal payment terms as announced between the parties. This data provides useful insight into the payment and other deal terms. Understanding the flexibility of a prospective partner's negotiated deals terms provides critical insight into the negotiation process in terms of what you can expect to achieve during the negotiation of terms. Whilst many smaller companies will be seeking details of the payments clauses, the devil is in the detail in terms of how payments are triggered and rights transferred - contract documents provide this insight where press releases and databases do not.



This report contains a comprehensive listing of co-development deals announced since 2016 as recorded in the Current Agreements deals and alliances database, including financial terms where available, plus links to online copies of actual co-development contract documents as submitted to the Securities Exchange Commission by companies and their partners.

The report's initial chapters provide an introduction and orientation on co-development dealmaking and business activities. Chapter 1 introduces the report, and Chapter 2 analyzes trends in co-development, discussing the advantages of such deals. Chapter 3 outlines the structure of co-development agreements, while Chapter 4 reviews notable co-development deals since 2016, listing them by value and providing access to contract documents through the SEC when available.

Chapter 5 highlights the top 25 most active co-development dealmakers, with links to the full deal records and contracts, offering easy access via the Current Agreements database. Chapter 6 presents a detailed review of co-development deals organized by company, therapy, technology, and industry type, focusing on agreements signed since 2016.

The comprehensive deal directory includes all co-development deals announced since 2016, accessible through hyperlinks to full records and contract documents where available.

Co-development Deals in Pharmaceuticals and Biotechnology provides the reader with the following key benefits:

Understand deal trends since 2016

Browse co-development deals

Benchmark analysis - identify market value of transactions

Financials terms

Directory of deals by company A-Z, therapy focus and technology type

Leading deals by value

Most active dealmakers

Identify assets and deal terms for each transaction

Access contract documents - insights into deal structures

Due diligence - assess suitability of your proposed deal terms for partner companies

Save hundreds of hours of research time

Analyzing contract agreements allows due diligence of:

What are the rights granted or optioned?

What rights are granted by the agreement?

What exclusivity is granted?

What is the payment structure for the deal?

How are sales and payments audited?

What is the deal term?

How are the key terms of the agreement defined?

How are intellectual property rights handled and owned?

Who is responsible for commercialization?

Who is responsible for development, supply, and manufacture?

How is confidentiality and publication managed?

How are disputes resolved?

Under what conditions can the deal be terminated?

What happens when there is a change of ownership?

What sublicensing and subcontracting provisions have been agreed?

Which boilerplate clauses does the company insist upon?

Which boilerplate clauses appear to differ from partner to partner or deal type to deal type?

Which jurisdiction does the company insist upon for agreement law?

Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary



Chapter 1 - Introduction



Chapter 2 - Trends in co-development dealmaking

2.1. Introduction

2.2. Definition of co-development deal

2.3. Trends in co-development deals since 2016

2.3.1. Co-development dealmaking by year, 2016-2024

2.3.2. Co-development dealmaking by phase of development, 2016-2024

2.3.3. Co-development dealmaking by industry sector, 2016-2024

2.3.4. Co-development dealmaking by therapy area, 2016-2024

2.3.5. Co-development dealmaking by technology type, 2016-2024

2.3.6. Co-development dealmaking by most active company, 2016-2024

2.4. Reasons for entering into co-development partnering deals

2.5. The future of co-development deals



Chapter 3 - Overview of co-development deal structure

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Co-development agreement structure



Chapter 4 - Leading co-development deals

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Top co-development deals by value



Chapter 5 - Top 25 most active co-development dealmakers

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Top 25 most active co-development dealmakers



Chapter 6 - Co-development deals including contracts directory

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Co-development deals with contracts 2016-2024



Deal directory

Deal directory - co-development dealmaking by companies A-Z

Deal directory - co-development dealmaking by therapy area

Deal directory - co-development dealmaking by technology type

