EH216-S Pilotless eVTOL Completes First Flight in Brazil

GUANGZHOU, China, Sept. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EHang Holdings Limited (“EHang” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: EH), the world’s leading Urban Air Mobility (“UAM”) technology platform company, today announced a major milestone with the successful completion of the first flight of its EH216-S pilotless eVTOL in Brazil.







EH216-S completed the first flight in Brazil

EHang's first trial flight in Brazil took place in Quadra, located in the São Paulo region, in partnership with its local operator, Gohobby Future Technologies (“Gohobby). This achievement holds significant importance for the future development of UAM solutions in Brazil, a country known as the birthplace of Latin American aviation, home of one of the world's leading aeronautical industries, and one of the world’s largest eVTOL markets. As for now, EHang and its local partners have carried out over 50,000 safe flights in 17 countries across Asia, Europe, North America, and Latin America.





Group photo of EHang team and Gohobby team with EH216-S

Recently, Brazil’s National Civil Aviation Agency (“ANAC”) granted the Experimental Flight Authorization Certificate (“CAVE”) to EHang´s EH216-S pilotless eVTOL, enabling trial operations with the aircraft system in Brazil. Within the framework of ANAC's CAVE certificate, EHang and local partner and operator Gohobby are carrying out extensive trial and test campaigns for the EH216-S in close collaboration with ANAC and the Brazilian Airspace Control Department (“DECEA”). These initiatives are designed to promote the development of Concepts of Operations and Unmanned Aircraft Traffic Management (“UTM”) systems and services, paving the way for safe and efficient UAM deployment throughout Brazil.





EH216-S´s first flight, performed at Quadra in Sao Paulo region, in the presence of numerous Brazilian aviation representatives and the media.





Mr. Adriano Buzaid, CEO of Gohobby, Ms.Victoria Jing Xiang, EHang COO for Europe and LatAm and Mr. Jose Ignacio Rexach, EHang CCO for Europe and LatAm, presenting EHang's commemorative coin of EH216-S first flight in Brazil

Ms. Victoria Xiang, Chief Operating Officer of EHang Europe and Latin America, said, “We are delighted to have commenced EH216-S pilotless eVTOL flights in Brazil. This is a significant milestone in EHang's commitment on developing Advanced Air Mobility worldwide. The ongoing test and trial flight campaigns for the EH216-S in Brazil will allow us to accrue a vast amount of data, information, and operational experience which in turn, will pave the way for developing safe, efficient, eco-friendly and accessible Urban Air Mobility for everyone across Brazil and Latin America.”

Click the link for a video of the EH216-S pilotless eVTOL first flight in Brazil:

https://youtu.be/qeKRJgGLjBE

About EHang

EHang (Nasdaq: EH) is the world’s leading urban air mobility (“UAM”) technology platform company. Our mission is to enable safe, autonomous, and eco-friendly air mobility accessible to everyone. EHang provides customers in various industries with unmanned aerial vehicle (“UAV”) systems and solutions: air mobility (including passenger transportation and logistics), smart city management, and aerial media solutions. EHang’s flagship product EH216-S has obtained the world’s first type certificate, production certificate and standard airworthiness certificate for pilotless eVTOL issued by the Civil Aviation Administration of China. As the forerunner of cutting-edge UAV technologies and commercial solutions in the global UAM industry, EHang continues to explore the boundaries of the sky to make flying technologies benefit our life in smart cities. For more information, please visit www.ehang.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains statements that may constitute “forward-looking” statements pursuant to the “safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as “will,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “aims,” “future,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “estimates,” “likely to” and similar statements. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about management’s beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to those relating to certifications, our expectations regarding demand for, and market acceptance of, our products and solutions and the commercialization of UAM services, our relationships with strategic partners, and current litigation and potential litigation involving us. Management has based these forward-looking statements on its current expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections. While they believe these expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections are reasonable, such forward-looking statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond management’s control. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause EHang’s actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements.

