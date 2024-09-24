Tevogen Bio Leadership Meets Members of U.S. Congress to Advocate for Long COVID Patients and Highlights Achievements and Assets as a Blueprint for Biotech Innovation

WARREN, N.J., Sept. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tevogen Bio (“Tevogen” or “Tevogen Bio Holdings Inc.”) (Nasdaq: TVGN), a clinical-stage specialty immunotherapy biotech developing off-the-shelf, genetically unmodified T cell therapeutics to treat infectious disease and cancers, shared the company’s ambition to address the Long COVID crisis as its leadership met with Congress on Capitol Hill last week.



“It was an honor to meet with congressional teams in Washington, D.C., to address the urgent challenge of Long COVID and present Tevogen Bio’s proprietary ExacTcell™ technology as a promising solution to this escalating crisis, which is impacting both individual patients and the broader economy," said Ryan Saadi, MD, MPH, founder and CEO of Tevogen Bio. He continued, "We are pleased with our rapid progress and notable achievements, including our precision T cell technology, recently published clinical trial results, and our robust intellectual property portfolio, all of which are critical milestones in our efforts to develop lifesaving immunotherapies for large patient populations."

Within 18 months of its inception, Tevogen Bio advanced its lead product candidate, TVGN 489, a genetically unmodified, off-the-shelf investigational T cell therapeutic for acute SARS-CoV-2 infections, from discovery to the clinical phase. Tevogen Bio’s leadership highlights its unique business model, which is both faster and cost-efficient, potentially serving as a blueprint to drive sustainable innovation and maintain the U.S.'s competitive edge in the biotech sector. With the ongoing unmet need for effective treatments of acute SARS-CoV-2 in vulnerable populations, such as the immunocompromised, those undergoing cancer treatment, or suffering from Long COVID, Tevogen Bio believes TVGN 489 has the potential to be a breakthrough solution.

Key Achievements:

In June of 2020, Tevogen Bio is founded and launched its proprietary ExacTcell technology, designed to create accessible and disease-specific cellular immunotherapies.

Tevogen Bio is granted 3 U.S. patents by 2022; there are currently 9 additional patents pending, including 2 for Artificial Intelligence, and 12 international applications filed.

Tevogen Bio is recognized as the highest valued biotech unicorn of 2022, with an independent $4.2 billion valuation.

By 2023, positive proof-of-concept clinical trial results are announced for TVGN 489, Tevogen Bio’s allogeneic CD8+ T cell therapy for high-risk SARS-CoV-2 patients. No dose-limiting toxicities or significant adverse events were reported, and secondary endpoints show rapid reduction of viral load, highlighting the potential of the therapy.

Tevogen.AI is introduced to create artificial intelligence solutions for greater patient accessibility and quicker innovation while decreasing operating cost. Recently, Tevogen.AI has joined the Microsoft for Startups program gaining access to experts and resources from a world-leading AI company.

On February 15, 2024, Tevogen Bio celebrates its public debut by ringing the Nasdaq Opening Bell, marking its first day of trading on the public market.

Tevogen Bio is now included in the Russell 3000® Index, reflecting its growing presence and impact in the biotech industry.



Kirti Desai, CFO of Tevogen Bio, highlights, “We believe Tevogen's intellectual property assets, including 3 granted patents, have significant market value that is not currently reflected in the financial statements of the company. US GAAP rules relating to valuation of intangible assets do not permit the company to write up the internally developed intangible assets to its fair market value. We believe that a proper assessment of the company's enterprise value should include consideration of its intellectual property assets.”

Intellectual Property:

Tevogen Bio received two granted patents in December 2021 and one in January 2022 from the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) for Covid-19 Peptide Specific T-Cells and Methods of Treating and Preventing Covid-19.

Patent Number 11207401

Patent Number 11219684

Patent Number 11191827



In June 2022, a Patent Cooperation Treaty (PCT) application covering Virus Specific T-Cells and Methods of Treating and Preventing Viral Infections was published. This application entered the National Stage in the US, Australia, Canada, Europe, Hong Kong, and Japan.

Publication Number WO 2022/125746



In February 2023, a PCT application covering Methods for Developing CD3+CD8+ Cells Against Multiple Viral Epitopes for Treatment of Viral Infections Including Variants Evolving to Escape Previous Immunity was published. This application entered the National Stage in the US, Australia, Canada, Europe, Japan, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and United Arab Emirates.

Publication Number WO 2023/009770



Tevogen Bio also had two provisional patent applications in place as of December 2023 for its approach to leveraging artificial intelligence in expediting target detection to accelerate product development:

AI Algorithm to Predict Immunologically Active HLA-Peptide Complexes

AI Algorithms to Predict T Cell Receptor Engagement to Specific HLA+ Peptide Complexes

As of September 2024, applications have also been filed for Antigen-Specific T Cell Receptor Engineered T Cells (TCR-T) And Methods of Treating Cancer as well as Tumor Cell Expression of Viral Antigen by Targeting With Stealth Liposome Or Antibody And Subsequent Elimination With Viral Specific CTLs.

Tevogen’s leadership believes the overall value of the company is connected to both its intellectual property portfolio and the progress of its clinical and preclinical programs. The leadership plans to provide shareholders with an update on the fair market value of these assets as soon as they become available.

