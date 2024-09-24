China Consumer Lifestyles Trends Report 2024: Key Attitudes and Current Thinking, and Their Impact on Purchasing and Consumption Habits

Dublin, Sept. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Consumer Lifestyles in China" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Consumer Lifestyles offers valuable insights into key consumer attitudes and current thinking, and their impact on purchasing and consumption habits; quantifying behaviours, preferences and motivations, and aligning them with broader trends.
The Consumer Lifestyles in China report analyses factors influencing national consumer expenditure. Consumer lifestyles reports include coverage of: population, urban development, home ownership, household profiles, labour, income, consumer and family expenditure, health, education, eating habits, drinking habits, shopping habits, personal grooming, clothing, leisure habits, savings and investments, media, communication, transport and travel and tourism. Use this report to understand the factors influencing a nation's lifestyle choices.
Key Topics Covered:
- Scope
- Consumer landscape in China 2024
- Personal traits and values
- Chinese consumers agree they are feeling financially secure
- Millennials prioritising time with their loved ones
- Chinese consumers feeling comfortable expressing their identity to others
- Chinese consumers want to explore and discover new brands and service offerings
- Millennials feeling particularly optimistic about the future
- Personal traits and values survey highlights
- Home life and leisure time
- Connecting virtually is the most popular home activity amongst younger consumers
- Millennials spend the most time online updating their social media
- Millennials highly desire smart home functionality
- Baby boomers least concerned about safety in terms of ideal home location
- Chinese consumers seek to relax and unwind
- Home life and leisure time survey highlights
- Eating and dietary habits
- Chinese consumers take vitamins or supplements frequently
- Older generations prefer to eat out at restaurants due to the convenience factor
- Consumers cook or prepare meals most frequently on a weekly basis
- Gen X steadfast in reducing or not eating meat
- Consumers are ready to pay more for products with health and nutritional properties
- Eating and dietary habits survey highlights
- Working life
- Chinese employees seek to be entrusted with demanding duties while at work
- Consumers desire to have a job that enables a balance between work and personal life
- Millennials building strong work ethic to ensure promotions and higher incomes
- Consumers expect to have flexible start and finish times in the future
- Working life survey highlights
- Health and wellness
- Chinese consumers like to run or jog at least a few times a week
- Meditation the most widespread stress-reduction activity
- H ealth and nutritional properties is the most influential product feature in China
- Gen X frequently visit health-related or medical sites
- Health and wellness survey highlights
- Shopping and spending
- Chinese consumers tend to visit stores that offer loyalty programs or memberships
- Younger generations look for reputable or popular labels
- Gen Z consumers enjoy spoiling family and friends with gifts
- Baby boomers committed to supporting local businesses selling locally-sourced goods
- Chinese consumers often sell used or second-hand items
- Millennials most likely to make a purchase directly via social media
- Recommendations from family and friends is the most trusted information source
- Chinese consumers foresee an increase in spending on groceries
- Millennials feeling safe and secure with their current financial situation
- Shopping and spending survey highlights
