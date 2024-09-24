U.S. Automated Guided Vehicle (AGV) Market Report 2024-2030 - Industries Across the Midwest Continue to Prioritize Automation and Seek Innovative Solutions to Enhance Productivity & Operational Efficiency

Dublin, Sept. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "United States Automated Guided Vehicle Market 2019-2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
United States' Automated Guided Vehicle Market was valued at USD 2.1 billion in 2023 and is anticipated to project robust growth in the forecast period with a CAGR of 9.8% through 2029.
The United States Automated Guided Vehicle (AGV) market has witnessed substantial growth in recent years, primarily fueled by the increasing adoption of automation in logistics and manufacturing sectors. AGVs, equipped with advanced navigation and sensor technologies, are revolutionizing material handling operations by offering efficiency, flexibility, and cost-effectiveness. With the surge in e-commerce activities, there's a heightened demand for streamlined warehouse operations and faster order fulfillment, propelling the integration of AGVs into supply chain management.
Additionally, the focus on reducing labor-intensive tasks, enhancing workplace safety, and optimizing operational workflows has further accelerated the market growth of AGVs in the United States. Companies are investing significantly in AGV solutions to improve productivity, minimize errors, and adapt to the evolving market demands. This burgeoning market showcases a trajectory poised for continuous expansion as industries increasingly prioritize automation to meet the challenges of a competitive market landscape.
Key Market Drivers
- E-commerce Boom and Fulfillment Center Optimization
- Industry 4.0 and Smart Manufacturing Initiatives
- Focus on Workplace Safety and Labor Optimization
- Cost Efficiency and Operational Optimization
Key Market Challenges
- Initial Investment and Implementation Costs
- Integration Complexity and Adaptation to Existing Infrastructure
- Maintenance and Technical Support
Key Market Trends
- Increased Adoption of Autonomous Mobile Robots (AMRs) in Diverse Industries
- Integration of Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning Capabilities in AGVs
- Emphasis on Collaborative Robotics and Human-Robot Interaction
- Expansion of Cloud-based AGV Solutions and Connectivity
- Sustainability and Energy-Efficient AGV Solutions
Regional Insights
The Midwest region emerged as the dominant force in the United States Automated Guided Vehicle (AGV) Market and is projected to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period. The Midwest region has been a key hub for industrial and manufacturing activities, housing a substantial number of warehouses, distribution centers, and manufacturing facilities. The prevalence of these industries has propelled the adoption of AGVs as businesses seek to optimize their logistics and material handling operations. Additionally, the Midwest's strong focus on automotive, food and beverage, and electronics manufacturing has created a significant demand for AGVs to streamline production processes and improve efficiency.
The region's strategic geographic location, coupled with a robust transportation infrastructure, further augments the use of AGVs for efficient material movement and logistics within and beyond the Midwest. Moreover, ongoing investments in technological advancements, coupled with the region's inclination towards embracing automation, position the Midwest as a frontrunner in the AGV market. As industries across the Midwest continue to prioritize automation and seek innovative solutions to enhance productivity and operational efficiency, the region is poised to maintain its dominance in the United States AGV market, leveraging its industrial strength and commitment to technological advancement.
Key Market Players
- Daifuku Co. Ltd.
- Dematic Corporation
- KION Group Inc.
- Toyota Industries Corporation
- KUKA Inc
- Swisslog Holding Inc.
- John Bean Technologies Corporation
- Murata Machinery, Ltd.
- SSI SCHAEFER Inc.
- Bastian Solutions, LLC
Report Scope
In this report, the United States Automated Guided Vehicle Market has been segmented into the following categories:
By Component:
- Hardware
- Services
- Software
By Battery Type:
- Lead Battery
- Lithium-Ion Battery
- Nickel-based Battery
- Others
By Application:
- Logistics and Warehousing
- Assembly
- Packaging
- Trailer Loading and Unloading
- Raw Material Handling
- Others
By Navigation Technology:
- Laser Guidance
- Magnetic Guidance
- Vision Guidance
- Inductive Guidance
- Natural Navigation
- Others
By Vehicle Type:
- Tow Vehicle
- Unit Load Carrier
- Pallet Truck
- Forklift Truck
- Hybrid Vehicles
- Others
By Region:
- South US
- Midwest US
- North-East US
- West US
Key Attributes
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|86
|Forecast Period
|2023-2029
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023
|$2.1 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029
|$3.71 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|9.8%
|Regions Covered
|United States
