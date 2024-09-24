Pixalate Releases Top 100 Connected TV (CTV) Bundle ID Rankings For Global Open Programmatic Ad Spend on Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Samsung Smart TV, and Apple TV in August 2024

Bundle IDs for Samsung TV Plus (g15147002586) and ESPN (g17243010190) led on Samsung platform; while Bundle IDs for Hulu (com.hulu.plus.roku) led on Roku, Pluto TV (b00kdsgipk) led on Amazon Fire TV, and Plex (383457673) led on Apple TV

London, Sept. 24, 2024

Pixalate, the market-leading fraud protection, privacy, and compliance analytics platform for Connected TV (CTV) and Mobile Advertising, today released the August 2024 Top 100 Most Popular Bundle IDs for Open Programmatic Connected TV (CTV) Advertising. 

The list includes the global top 100 most popular Bundle IDs for open programmatic advertising across the most popular CTV platforms including Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Samsung Smart TV, and Apple TV. The top supply-side platform (SSP) associated with each Bundle ID is also included in the reports.

Pixalate analyzed more than 1.8 billion impressions across 5k+ CTV apps with open programmatic advertising to compile this research. The rankings are based on global open programmatic advertising data, as measured by Pixalate. The Bundle IDs are ranked after removing invalid traffic (IVT), as measured by Pixalate.  

The reports also include the top 10 most popular Bundle IDs for each CTV platform for key regions including North America, Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA), and Latin America (LATAM).


100 Most Popular Bundle IDs for programmatic advertising in CTV (August 2024)

Roku
Apple TV
Amazon Fire TV
Samsung Smart TV


Key Findings:

  • On Amazon Fire TV, the top 100 Bundle IDs map to 84 distinct CTV apps
  • On Roku, the top 100 Bundle IDs map to 77 distinct CTV apps
  • On Apple TV, the top 100 Bundle IDs map to 95 distinct CTV apps
  • On Samsung Smart TV, the top 100 Bundle IDs map to 77 distinct CTV apps


Top 10 Bundle IDs Based on Global Open Programmatic Ad Spend by Platform, August 2024 


Apple TV


Bundle IDApp NameApp Store IDDeveloper NameTop Seller (measured by Pixalate)
383457673Plex: Watch Live TV and Movies383457673Plex Inc.Navio
905401434Fubo: Watch Live TV & Sports905401434fuboTV Inc.Magnite
751712884Pluto TV: Watch & Stream Live751712884Pluto.tvFreeWheel
1508186374Peacock TV: Stream TV & Movies1508186374Peacock TV LLCAdtelligent
661695783USA Network661695783NBCUniversal Media, LLCBidfuse
389781154NFL389781154NFL Enterprises LLCAdtelligent
841118013BET NOW - Watch Shows841118013BET NetworksAdtelligent
396972659truTV396972659truTVAdtelligent
294056623FOX Sports: Watch Live294056623FOX Sports InteractiveBidfuse
317469184ESPN: Live Sports & Scores317469184Disneye-Planning



Samsung Smart TV


Bundle IDApp NameApp Store IDDeveloper NameTop Seller (measured by Pixalate)
g15147002586SAMSUNG TV PLUSG15147002586Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.Verve Group
g17243010190ESPNG17243010190ESPNAdtelligent
g00002687241PlexG00002687241Plex, Inc.Xandr Monetize
g21123016933Motorvision | Live TV StreamingG21123016933MV International GmbHAdtelligent
g15115002089Tubi - Free Movies ＆ TVG15115002089Tubi, Inc.Google AdExchange
g22223020133Philo: Shows, Movies, and Live TVG22223020133Philo, Inc.BeachFront
g17198010041Sling TVG17198010041Sling TV L.L.C.Magnite
g22230020169CNNG22230020169CNNDark Matter Tv
g18229011675Pluto TVG18229011675Pluto TV, Inc.FreeWheel
g19171013163tvplusG19171013163Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.Ottera


Roku


Bundle IDApp NameApp Store IDDeveloper NameTop Seller (measured by Pixalate)
com.hulu.plus.rokuHulu2285Hulu LLCMagnite
74519Pluto TV - It's Free TV74519Pluto Inc.Magnite
com.roku.nbaNBA73249NBA Properties IncAdtelligent
196460Philo196460PhiloMagnite
46041Sling TV - Live Sports, News, Shows + Freestream46041Sling TV L.L.C.Magnite
96065Xumo Play96065Xumo LLCSharethrough
com.xumo.xumoXumo Play96065Xumo LLCSharethrough
35058Lifetime35058A+E Networkse-Planning
552828ViX: TV, Deportes y Noticias552828Univision Communications Inc.Google AdExchange
45437FilmRise45437FilmRiseMagnite



Amazon Fire TV


Bundle IDApp NameApp Store IDDeveloper NameTop Seller (measured by Pixalate)
b00kdsgipkPluto TV - It’s Free TVB00KDSGIPKPluto TVFreeWheel
b019dchdzkFubo: Watch Live TV & Sports, Shows, Movies & NewsB019DCHDZKfuboTVSharethrough
b004y1wcdePlex: Stream Movies & TVB004Y1WCDEPlex, Inc.Connatix
b01nbi48ikBETB01NBI48IKBETAdtelligent
b01j62q632DIRECTVB01J62Q632DIRECTVXandr Monetize
b07bkpfxtjPhilo: Shows, Movies, Live TV.B07BKPFXTJPHILOMagnite
b077h71cnxAsianCrush - Movies & TVB077H71CNXCinedigm OTT Holdings, LLCIndicue
b00e5nh6ygLifetimeB00E5NH6YGA+E NetworksAdtelligent
b075nthvjwTubi: Watch Free Movies & TV ShowsB075NTHVJWTubi, IncGoogle AdExchange
b00e81o27yESPN for Fire TVB00E81O27YESPN Distribution, Inc.Bidscube


Why is it important to see the top Bundle IDs for CTV apps?


In CTV advertising, programmatic advertisers use “Bundle IDs” to identify specific CTV apps. A lack of standardization around the syntax of Bundle IDs has led to confusion around the targeting and measurement of ads, creating a vulnerability that ad fraudsters can exploit. 

Pixalate’s Bundle ID to App Store ID mapping APIs can help by consistently handling Bundle IDs, ensuring accurate tracking, measurement, and reporting.

Additionally, the IAB Tech Lab has issued guidelines for the use of app IDs, and OpenRTB 2.6 has offered support for Channel and Network Objects information to avoid overloading the Bundle ID field. 


About Pixalate
Pixalate is a global platform specializing in privacy compliance, ad fraud prevention, and digital ad supply chain data intelligence. Founded in 2012, Pixalate is trusted by regulators, data researchers, advertisers, publishers, ad tech platforms, and financial analysts across the Connected TV (CTV), mobile app, and website ecosystems. Pixalate is accredited by the MRC for the detection and filtration of Sophisticated Invalid Traffic (SIVT).  pixalate.com

Disclaimer

The content of this press release, and the Top 100 Most Popular Bundle IDs for CTV (the Report), reflect Pixalate's opinions with respect to factors that Pixalate believes may  be useful to the digital media industry. Pixalate's opinions are just that, opinions, which means that they are neither facts nor guarantees. Pixalate is sharing this data not to impugn the standing or reputation of any entity, person or app, but, instead, to report findings and trends pertaining to programmatic advertising activity in the time period studied.

 

            








        

            

                

                    
