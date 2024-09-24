India Mosquito Repellent Market Worth Over $783 Million by 2030: Emerging Trends, Regional Opportunities, Profiles of Major Companies

Dublin, Sept. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "India Mosquito Repellent Market, By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2020-2030F" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



India's Mosquito Repellent Market was valued at USD 530.21 million in 2024 and is anticipated to grow with a CAGR of 6.78% through 2030, reaching USD 783.23 million.

The India mosquito repellent market is experiencing robust growth, driven by the rising incidence of mosquito-borne diseases like dengue, malaria, and chikungunya, and increasing public health awareness. The market encompasses various product types, including coils, sprays, vaporizers, creams, and lotions, catering to diverse consumer preferences and usage scenarios.







Urbanization and expanding middle-class income have significantly bolstered demand, as more households seek effective mosquito control solutions. Furthermore, heightened environmental and health consciousness among consumers is spurring a shift towards natural and plant-based repellents, featuring ingredients like citronella, eucalyptus, and neem. These eco-friendly alternatives are gaining traction due to concerns over the potential side effects of chemical repellents.



Key players in the market include Godrej Consumer Products Ltd, Reckitt Benckiser, SC Johnson & Son, and Dabur India Ltd, all of whom are continually innovating to meet the evolving needs of consumers. Innovations include portable and long-lasting repellent devices, wearable patches, and smart mosquito repellent solutions.

Key Market Drivers

Increasing Incidence of Mosquito-Borne Diseases

Rising Health and Environmental Awareness

Urbanization and Changing Lifestyles

Technological Advancements and Product Innovations

Key Market Challenges

Intense Competition and Price Sensitivity

Seasonal Demand Variations

Regulatory Compliance and Safety Standards

Consumer Education and Awareness

Key Market Trends

Rise of Natural and Eco-Friendly Formulations

Technological Innovations in Repellent Devices

Expansion of Online Retail Channels

Demand for Long-Lasting and Outdoor Protection

Regional Insights



The North region of India stands out as a dominant force in the mosquito repellent market due to several key factors. Geographically, the North region encompasses states such as Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, and Rajasthan, among others, which collectively have a substantial population base and urban centers with high population densities. One of the primary reasons for the North region's dominance is its vulnerability to mosquito-borne diseases, especially during the monsoon season when stagnant water provides breeding grounds for mosquitoes. This heightened risk drives significant demand for mosquito repellents among households and businesses alike.



The North region's economic development, rapid urbanization, and increasing disposable incomes contribute to higher spending on health and hygiene products, including mosquito repellents. Consumers in urban areas prioritize effective mosquito control solutions to protect themselves and their families from diseases such as dengue, malaria, and chikungunya, thereby boosting market demand. Additionally, the presence of established manufacturing facilities, distribution networks, and retail infrastructure in cities like Delhi and NCR facilitates easy access to a wide range of mosquito repellent products for both urban and rural consumers in the North region. These factors collectively reinforce the North region's position as a dominant market segment within the India mosquito repellent industry.



Key Market Players

Dabur India Limited

Godrej Consumer Products Limited

Honasa Consumer Limited

Carenow Medical Private Limited

Softsens Consumer Products Private Limited

Reckitt (India) Ltd.

SC Johnson Products Pvt. Ltd.

Artsana India Private Limited (Chicco)

Herbal Strategi Homecare Private Limited

Healthbest Private Limited

Report Scope



In this report, the India Mosquito Repellent Market has been segmented into the following categories:



By Product Type:

Coils

Vaporizers

Mats

Sprays

Creams

Others

By Sales Channel:

Supermarket/Hypermarket

Convenience stores

Online

Pharmacies/Drugstores

Others

By Region:

North

South

East

West

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 81 Forecast Period 2024-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $530.21 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $783.23 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.7% Regions Covered India

