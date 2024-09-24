United States Cold Pressed Juices Market 2024-2028: Market Sizing, Forecast and Industry Analysis

Dublin, Sept. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cold Pressed Juices Market in the US 2024-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The cold pressed juices market in the U.S.is forecasted to grow by USD 221 million during 2023-2028, accelerating at a CAGR of 7.75% during the forecast period.

The market is driven by high nutritional value of cold pressed juices, growth of organized retailing in the U.S., and increasing number of cold pressed juice bars. This study identifies the innovations in juice flavors as one of the prime reasons driving the cold pressed juices market in the United States during the next few years. Also, wider accessibility to juices through online retailing and growing demand for cold pressed juice shots and organic cold pressed juices will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The U.S. cold pressed juices market is segmented as below:

By Product

Conventional

Organic

By Type

Fruit and vegetable blend juices

Fruit juices

Vegetable juices

The report provides a detailed analysis of several leading cold pressed juices market in us vendors that include Cold Pressed Miami, Drink Living Juice, Everpress Juice, Greenstraw, Juice Generation, Kuka Juice LLC, Native Cold Pressed, Nourish Juice Bar, PepsiCo Inc., Perricone Farms, Platinum Goods Corp., Pomona Organic Juices, Pressed Juicery, Raw Fountain Juice, Simplicity Holistic Health, Starbucks Corp., Suja Life, The Coca Cola Co., The Hain Celestial Group and WYSIWYG Juice Co.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview



2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

2.2 Market characteristics

2.3 Value chain analysis



3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2023

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2023-2028



4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Cold Pressed Juices Market in US 2018 - 2022

4.2 Product segment analysis 2018 - 2022

4.3 Type segment analysis 2018 - 2022



5 Five Forces Analysis



6 Market Segmentation by Product

6.1 Market segments

6.2 Comparison by Product

6.3 Conventional - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

6.4 Organic - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

6.5 Market opportunity by Product



7 Market Segmentation by Type

7.1 Market segments

7.2 Comparison by Type

7.3 Fruit and vegetable blend juices - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

7.4 Fruit juices - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

7.5 Vegetable juices - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

7.6 Market opportunity by Type



8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview



9 Drivers, Challenges, and Opportunity/Restraints



10 Competitive Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Competitive Landscape

10.3 Landscape disruption

10.4 Industry risks



11 Competitive Analysis

