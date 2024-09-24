Domain Name System (DNS) Firewall Business Report 2024: Global Market to reach $472.1 Million by 2030 - Rising Use in Multi-Cloud Environments Expands Opportunities

Dublin, Sept. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Domain Name System (DNS) Firewall - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Domain Name System (DNS) Firewall was estimated at US$211.4 Million in 2023 and is projected to reach US$472.1 Million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 12.2% from 2023 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.







The growth in the DNS firewall market is driven by several factors, including the rising incidence of cyber attacks, the increasing complexity of digital threats, and the expanding need for robust, scalable cybersecurity solutions. As organizations of all sizes become more reliant on digital infrastructure, the risk of DNS-based attacks has grown, making DNS firewalls a crucial element in any comprehensive security strategy. The proliferation of cloud services and the Internet of Things (IoT) has also expanded the attack surface, creating new vulnerabilities that can be exploited through the DNS layer. This has led to increased demand for DNS firewalls that can protect these environments from cyber threats.

Additionally, regulatory pressures and compliance requirements, particularly in industries like finance and healthcare, are pushing organizations to adopt more stringent security measures, including DNS firewalls. Technological advancements, such as the integration of artificial intelligence and machine learning into DNS firewall solutions, are further enhancing their effectiveness, making them an attractive option for organizations looking to stay ahead of emerging cyber threats. These factors, combined with the growing awareness of the importance of DNS security, are expected to continue driving the expansion of the DNS firewall market in the coming years.

What Is a DNS Firewall and Why Is It Crucial in Today's Cybersecurity Landscape?



A Domain Name System (DNS) firewall is a security solution designed to protect networks from cyber threats by filtering and blocking malicious traffic at the DNS level. Unlike traditional firewalls that monitor traffic at the network or application layer, a DNS firewall intercepts and inspects DNS queries - those that translate domain names into IP addresses - before they reach their intended destination.

By identifying and blocking requests to known malicious domains, a DNS firewall prevents users from inadvertently accessing harmful sites that could lead to malware infections, phishing attacks, or other cyber threats. This type of firewall is increasingly important as cyber threats become more sophisticated, leveraging the DNS infrastructure to bypass conventional security measures. By stopping these threats at the source, DNS firewalls play a critical role in securing corporate networks, protecting sensitive data, and maintaining overall network integrity.



How Does DNS Firewall Technology Work to Secure Networks?



DNS firewall technology operates by integrating threat intelligence feeds and security policies with the DNS resolution process. When a user attempts to access a domain, the DNS firewall compares the domain against a list of known malicious or suspicious domains sourced from real-time threat intelligence databases. If the domain is flagged as dangerous, the firewall blocks the request and redirects the user to a safe page or provides an alert.

This proactive approach to threat detection is particularly effective in combating phishing schemes, malware distribution, and botnet command-and-control communications, which often rely on domain names to operate covertly. DNS firewalls also provide detailed logs and reports, allowing organizations to monitor DNS traffic patterns, identify potential security gaps, and respond to emerging threats. The scalability of DNS firewalls ensures they can protect not just large enterprises but also smaller businesses and individual users from the ever-evolving landscape of cyber threats.



The Increasing Adoption of DNS Firewalls Across Various Industries



As cyber threats become more pervasive and complex, a wide range of industries are adopting DNS firewalls as a critical component of their cybersecurity strategies. Financial institutions, for example, rely on DNS firewalls to protect against phishing attacks that target customer data and financial transactions. In the healthcare sector, where patient information must be securely stored and transmitted, DNS firewalls help prevent data breaches that could compromise sensitive personal health information.

Similarly, educational institutions use DNS firewalls to safeguard student and faculty data while ensuring that their networks remain free from malware and other digital threats. Government agencies and public sector organizations also employ DNS firewalls to secure their networks against state-sponsored cyber attacks and espionage. The adoption of DNS firewalls across these diverse sectors underscores the importance of this technology in providing a first line of defense against DNS-based cyber threats, which are increasingly being used to exploit vulnerabilities in both public and private networks.



Key Insights:

Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Service Providers End-Use segment, which is expected to reach US$164.1 Million by 2030 with a CAGR of a 12.8%. The DNS Providers End-Use segment is also set to grow at 14.3% CAGR over the analysis period.

Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, estimated at $55.2 Million in 2023, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 15.5% CAGR to reach $108.8 Million by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Report Features:

Comprehensive Market Data: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2023 to 2030.

In-Depth Regional Analysis: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

Company Profiles: Coverage of major players such as BlueCat Networks, Inc., Cisco Systems, Inc., Cloudflare, Inc., and more.

Complimentary Updates: Receive free report updates for one year to keep you informed of the latest market developments.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 179 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $211.4 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $472.1 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 12.2% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

Domain Name System (DNS) Firewall - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2024 (E)

Global Economic Update

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2024 (E)

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Growing Threat of Cybersecurity Attacks Drives Growth in DNS Firewall Market

Rising Adoption of DNS Firewalls in E-Commerce Expands Addressable Market

Growing Use of DNS Firewalls in Content Delivery Networks (CDNs) Drives Market Demand

Expansion of IoT Devices Spurs Demand for DNS Firewalls to Manage Complex Networks

Rising Use of DNS Firewalls in Multi-Cloud Environments Expands Addressable Market

Technological Innovations in AI and Machine Learning Enhance the Capabilities of DNS Firewalls

Growing Applications of DNS Firewalls in Financial Services Drive Market Growth

Increasing Use of DNS Firewalls in Remote Work Environments Spurs Market Growth

FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

BlueCat Networks, Inc.

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Cloudflare, Inc.

Constellix

EfficientIP

EonScope

eSentire Inc.

F5 Networks, Inc.

Infoblox, Inc.

Nominum, Inc.

Switch

ThreatSTOP, Inc.

Verigio Communications Inc.

VeriSign, Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7up6xq

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment