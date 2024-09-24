Motorcycle Riding Boots Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report 2024-2030 Featuring Alpinestars, Dainese, LeMans, TCX, FOX, and Tattini Among Others

Dublin, Sept. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Riding Boots Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product, (Sports & Race Boot, Cruising & Touring Boot, Adventure & Dual Sport Boot), By Distribution Channel, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2024 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global riding boots market size is expected to reach USD 2.42 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 5.9% from 2024 to 2030

Increasing enthusiasm for cruiser, sport, and dirt bikes for long road trips and adventurous off-roading is expected to be a key growth driver. Rising road safety awareness in order to prevent road traffic crashes is anticipated to drive the market demand for various safety gear including riding boots.







Stringent government policies to encourage motorcycle safety and adoption of safety gear, such as riding shoes for riders as well as pillions are expected to positively influence the market growth. The rising incidence of road crashes is one of the major challenges for governments and authorities. The introduction of effective and sustainable safety solutions for such accidents is expected to further drive product demand. According to the Global Status Report on Road Safety 2018, published by the World Health Organization (WHO), in 2016, 1.35 million people lost lives in various motorbike and road traffic accidents. Rising awareness regarding rider safety is expected to drive the bike shoes market over the forecast period.



Sport and race boots was the largest product segment in the market, with a share of more than 60% in 2018 and is anticipated to continue its dominance during the forecast period. Key manufacturers offer innovative boots, developed from composites materials for utmost safety and comfort. For instance, in July 2018, Alpinestars S.p.A launched the newest series of riding gears including riding boots called Tech 10. These boots are designed using the latest Front Flexion Control Frame technology with a resigned foot shell and slimmer outsole. According to the company, the new buckles added to the footwear are durable and better to operate. Such product launches are anticipated to boost the bike gear market over the forecast period.



Europe was the largest market, with a share of more than 30.0% in 2018. The strong foothold of the largest sports bike manufacturers including Ducati, Aprilia, Benelli, and Cagiva is expected to ensure the continuous popularity of motorcycling in Europe and thus, in turn, will expand the scope of riding footwear over the next few years. Key product manufacturers, such as Alpinestars S.p.A, LeMans Corporation, Dainese S.p.A, FOX, FLY Racing, and TCX S.r.l., focus on launching new products to gain a greater consumer base.



Riding Boots Market Report Highlights

The Asia Pacific riding boots is anticipated to register the fastest CAGR over the forecast period. The growing affluence and urbanization in the Asia Pacific contribute to expanding the riding boots market

The cruising & touring boots segment is expected to register the fastest CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period owing to the rising popularity of long road trips as a recreational activity

The online distribution channel is expected to register the fastest CAGR during the forecast period, as these channels offer a high level of convenience to the consumers

Companies Featured





Alpinestars S.p.A

LeMans Corporation

Dainese S.p.A

FOX

FLY Racing

Gaerne Spa

TCX S.r.l.

Horze

Parlanti Roma

Tattini Boots

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 80 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $1.62 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $2.42 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.9% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Snapshot

2.2. Segment Snapshot

2.3. Competitive Landscape Snapshot



Chapter 3. Riding Boots Market Variables, Trends, & Scope

3.1. Market Lineage Outlook

3.1.1. Parent Market Outlook

3.1.2. Related Market Outlook

3.2. Industry Value Chain Analysis

3.2.1. Sales/Retail Channel Analysis

3.2.2. Profit Margin Analysis

3.3. Market Dynamics

3.3.1. Market Driver Analysis

3.3.2. Market Restraint Analysis

3.3.3. Industry Challenges

3.3.4. Industry Opportunities

3.4. Industry Analysis Tools

3.4.1. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.5. Market Entry Strategies



Chapter 4. Consumer Behavior Analysis

4.1. Demographic Analysis

4.2. Consumer Trends & Preferences

4.3. Factors Influencing Buying Decisions

4.4. Consumer Product Adoption Trends

4.5. Observations & Recommendations



Chapter 5. Riding Boots Market: Product Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1. Product Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2023 & 2030

5.2. Riding Boots Market Estimates & Forecast, By Product, 2018 to 2030 (USD Million)

5.2.1. Sport & Race Boots

5.2.2. Cruising & Touring Boots

5.2.3. Adventure & Dual Sport Boots



Chapter 6. Riding Boots Market: Distribution Channel Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1. Distribution Channel Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2023 & 2030

6.2. Global Riding Boots Market Estimates & Forecast, By Distribution Channel, 2018 to 2030 (USD Million)

6.2.1. Offline

6.2.2. Online



Chapter 7. Global Riding Boots Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis

7.1. Riding Boots Market Share, By Region, 2023 & 2030 (USD Million)

7.2. North America

7.2.1. North America Riding Boots Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

7.2.2. U.S.

7.3. Europe

7.3.1. Europe Riding Boots Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

7.3.2. UK

7.3.3. Germany

7.3.4. Italy

7.4. Asia Pacific

7.4.1. Asia Pacific Riding Boots Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

7.4.2. China

7.4.3. India

7.5. Central & South America

7.5.1. Central & South America Riding Boots Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

7.5.2. Brazil

7.6. Middle East and Africa



Chapter 8. Competitive Landscape

8.1. Recent Developments & Impact Analysis by Key Market Participants

8.2. Company Categorization

8.3. Company Heat Map Analysis

8.4. Company Profiles

8.4.1. Participant's Overview

8.4.2. Financial Performance

8.4.3. Product Benchmarking

8.4.4. Recent Developments/ Strategic Initiatives

