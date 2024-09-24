Regulated information, Leuven, 24 September 2024 (17.40 hrs CEST)

Convocation of the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders and publication of the Annual Report

KBC Ancora invites its shareholders at the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders which will be held on Friday 25 October 2024. All relevant information, including the convocation with the agenda and the Annual Report 2023/2024, is available via the website: www.kbcancora.be, under the heading ‘Governance/General Meeting of Shareholders’.

KBC Ancora is a listed company which holds 18.6% of the shares in KBC Group and which together with Cera, MRBB and the Other Permanent Shareholders ensures the shareholder stability and further development of the KBC group. As core shareholders of KBC Group, they have to this end signed a shareholder agreement.

Financial calendar:

25 October 2024 Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders

31 January 2025 Interim financial report 2024/2025

29 August 2025 Annual press release for the financial year 2024/2025

