Results of AGM

THAMES VENTURES VCT 2 PLC

LEI: 21380035MV1VRYEXPR95



AGM RESULTS STATEMENT

24 SEPTEMBER 2024

The Board of Thames Ventures VCT 2 plc (“the Company”) (“the Board”) is pleased to announce that at the Annual General Meeting of the Company held on 24 September 2024, all the resolutions were passed on a poll. The voting was as follows:

Resolution Votes For

(including discretion) % Votes Against % Votes Withheld % Resolution 1 - To receive the Report and Accounts for the year ended 31 March 2024 and Independent Auditors’ Report. 2,375,095 84% 439,696 16% 26,077 0.92% Resolution 2 - To approve the Directors' Remuneration Report 2,052,519 73% 766,717 27% 21,632 0.76% Resolution 3 - To approve the Directors' Remuneration Policy. 2,036,233 72% 773,311 28% 31,324 1.10% Resolution 4 – To approve the final dividends 2,161,208 82% 461,001 18% 218,659 7.70% Resolution 5 - To re-appoint BDO LLP as the Company’s auditor and authorise the Directors to fix the auditor’s remuneration. 2,267,964 82% 491,901 18% 81,003



2.85% Resolution 6 – To re-elect Aubrey Brocklebank as a Director. 2,160,581 77% 644,832 23% 35,455



1.25% Resolution 7 - To re-elect Chris Allner as a Director. 2,116,760 75% 693,507 25% 30,601 1.08% Resolution 8 - To re-elect Steven Clarke as a Director.



2,162,782



77%



647,485



23%



30,601



1.08% Resolution 9 - To re-elect Andrew Mackintosh as a Director. 2,157,831 77% 652,436 23% 30,601 1.08% Resolution 10 – Authority to Allot Shares 2,116,404 76% 663,753 24% 60,711 2.14% Resolution 11 – Disapplication of Pre-emption Rights 2,095,467 76% 668,351 24% 77,050 2.71% Resolution 12 – Authority to Make Market Purchases of Own Shares 2,336,060 84% 457,065 16% 47,743 1.68%

The results of the voting show that resolutions 2,3 and 6 to 11 have all received more the 20% of votes against the passing of each resolution. The Board notes the level of dissent and, given the importance of the views of all the Company's shareholders to the Board, it will continue to engage with investors on the above matters to understand the reasons behind the results. An update will be published on that engagement within six months.

END

For further information, please contact:

Company Secretary

Foresight Group LLP

Contact: Stephen Thayer Tel: 0203 667 8100

Investor Relations

Foresight Group LLP

Contact: Andrew James Tel: 0203 667 8181