Availability of Transgene’s Half-Year Financial Report as of June 30, 2024

TRANSGENE (Paris: TNG) today announced that it has made available to the public and filed with the Autorité des marchés financiers its half-year financial report as of June 30, 2024.
The document is available on the Company’s website: www.transgene.fr, in the “Investors/Financial information” section.
This report comprises the following documents:
- 2024 half-year financial statements;
- Half-year management report;
- Statutory Auditors’ report on the 2024 half-year financial statements;
- Declaration by the person responsible for this half-year financial report.
