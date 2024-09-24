Tribble Named a Finalist in The 2024 A.I. Awards

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tribble , an AI-native company out to automate the entire Request for Proposal (RFP) process, has been featured as a finalist in the Best AI-powered Workflow Solution category for The 2024 A.I. Awards program.

The A.I. Awards, launched earlier this year by the established cloud computing awards body, The Cloud Awards , recognizes and rewards excellence and innovation in the use or development of cloud artificial intelligence technologies and machine learning.

Tribble is an advanced AI agent that revolutionizes RFP management, InfoSec questionnaires, and pre-sales activities. Unlike traditional RFP software, Tribble operates as a digital teammate within existing tools like browsers, Slack, and Teams, leveraging complex document understanding and human-like reasoning to autonomously complete tasks.

With the ability to analyze any unstructured document, Tribble intelligently extracts relevant information and generates tailored responses for RFPs. Its capabilities extend beyond RFP management, encompassing proposal generation, sales collateral creation, and meeting preparation. As an AI agent, Tribble continuously learns and expands its skill set, becoming an integral part of the go-to-market process.

"Tribble represents the future of AI in business," says Sunil Rao, co-founder and CEO. "We've created an AI agent that doesn't just assist, but actively contributes as a valued team member. As Tribble evolves, it's transforming how teams approach complex tasks, allowing them to focus on strategic activities that drive business growth."

“We’re excited to reveal the finalists of the inaugural A.I. Awards,” said James Williams, CEO of The Cloud Awards. “The program spotlights the incredible innovations taking place in the world of cloud AI all over the globe, and Tribble fully deserves its place amongst this year’s outstanding finalists.”

The program will now begin its final round of judging, with a single winner in each category selected from this group of finalists. The final A.I. Awards winners will be announced on Tuesday, October 8, 2024.

The full list of finalists across all categories can be viewed here: https://www.cloud-awards.com/2024-ai-awards-finalists

About Tribble

Tribble is an AI-native enterprise dedicated to optimizing go-to-market operations. Specializing in the autonomous completion of RFPs, InfoSec questionnaires, and related pre-sales activities, Tribble enhances team efficiency across the board. For more information, please visit https://Tribble.ai .

About The A.I. Awards

The A.I. Awards recognizes the best and the brightest in solutions utilizing artificial intelligence. The program incorporates 21 categories across a wide range of sectors, including ‘Best Use of AI in Retail and eCommerce’ and ‘Best Use of AI in Finance’.

