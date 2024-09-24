Albion Development VCT PLC: Half-yearly Financial Report

Albion Development VCT PLC

LEI Number : 213800FDDMBD9QLHLB38

24 September 2024

Albion Development VCT PLC (the "Company")

Half-yearly Financial Report for the six months to 30 June 2024

Results announcement

The Company's Directors are pleased to attach the Company's Half-yearly Financial Report for the six months to 30 June 2024. The highlights include:

Total return of 9.50 pence per share (10.7% on opening Net asset value) (30 June 2023: 5.15 pence per share)

Net asset value of 95.91 pence per share (31 December 2023: 88.70 pence per share)

£142.8 million fund size (31 December 2023: £119.6 million)

Dividend paid of 2.22 pence per share in the period (30 June 2023: 2.22 pence per share)

Sale of Egress after the period end, returning over 7 times cost.





The Board has declared a second dividend of 2.40 pence per Ordinary share to be paid on 30 September 2024 to shareholders on the register on 13 September 2024. The Board has also declared a special dividend of 3.00 pence per share, payable on 25 October 2024 to shareholders on the register on 4 October 2024.

The Half-yearly Financial Report for the six months to 30 June 2024 is attached to this announcement. Alternatively, copies are available on the Company’s webpage on the Manager’s website at:

www.albion.capital/AADV30Jun2024

For further details about the Company please either visit the Company's webpage on the Manager’s website:

www.albion.capital/vct-funds/AADV

or contact:

Vikash Hansrani

Operations Partner

Albion Capital Group LLP

Telephone: 020 7601 1850

