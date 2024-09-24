DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Sept. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sheikh Al Maktoum NEO Technologies hosted a pivotal meeting at its Dubai offices with key officials from the Republic of Panama, signaling a potential new chapter of economic cooperation and investment between the innovative technology firm and the Latin American country.



The discussions focused on unlocking strategic partnerships that could drive substantial mutual benefits in the sectors of finance, technology, and trade.

In attendance were H.E. Eduardo Arango, Vice Minister of Domestic Trade of the Republic of Panama , Mr. Mickael Mosse, CEO and Founder of Sheikh Al Maktoum NEO Technologies , and Dr. Munir Ahmad, CEO of the Royal Office of H.H. Sheikh Abdul Hakim Al Maktoum . These influential figures engaged in comprehensive talks aimed at fostering investment ties, particularly in fintech and emerging technologies, where Sheikh Al Maktoum NEO Technologies has established itself as a leading force.

“We see immense potential in collaborating with Panama, a country that serves as a gateway to the Latin American market,” said Mr. Mickael Mosse. “At Sheikh Al Maktoum NEO Technologies, we are continuously seeking strategic investment opportunities that align with our vision of driving innovation and expanding our global footprint. Panama presents a unique opportunity for us to bring our expertise in blockchain, AI, and digital banking to new markets, enhancing the technological landscape and facilitating stronger economic growth for both parties.”

H.E. Eduardo Arango echoed this sentiment, emphasizing the mutual benefits of such cooperation. He said: “Panama is eager to explore partnerships that will enhance our financial and technological sectors. Sheikh Al Maktoum NEO Technologies has a proven track record in these fields, and we are excited about the possibilities that this collaboration could bring. This meeting is the first step in creating a framework for long-term investment and economic cooperation between our two entities.”

One of the core aspects of the discussions revolved around the role of fintech in reshaping international trade and investment flows. Sheikh Al Maktoum NEO Technologies, renowned for its cutting-edge innovations in these areas, is poised to offer Panama access to technological solutions that could streamline trade, improve financial inclusion, and drive economic growth. Both parties explored joint ventures and investment vehicles that could fuel innovation, particularly in sectors like digital banking, cross-border payment systems, and sustainable technology infrastructure.

Dr. Munir Ahmad underscored the importance of building sustainable and forward-looking investment partnerships. He said: “The exchange of ideas and expertise between Sheikh Al Maktoum NEO Technologies and Panama is key to realizing impactful growth. We are not just looking at immediate gains, but how we can co-create long-term value through collaborative projects that will benefit the economies and technological advancements in both regions.”

The meeting on 23 September 2024 sets the stage for a future of heightened cooperation, with Sheikh Al Maktoum NEO Technologies eyeing Panama as a strategic partner in its broader global expansion strategy. By leveraging Panama’s unique position in Latin America and Sheikh Al Maktoum NEO Technologies’ leadership in fintech, the two sides are laying the foundation for significant investments that could transform the way trade and finance are conducted across borders.

As discussions progress, the company remains committed to advancing international partnerships that not only bolster its position as a leader in technology but also contribute to economic progress and innovation in the markets it enters.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/1397f13f-7b23-479d-b3e3-8de07006080f