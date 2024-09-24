Appspace Revolutionizes Workplace Communication and Workplace Management with New AI-Driven Capabilities

Scottsdale, AZ, Sept. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Appspace, the only unified workplace experience platform, today unveiled the latest enhancements to its AI-powered capabilities, Appspace Intelligence. These capabilities help organizations improve workplace communications, simplify decision-making, and reduce the strain on their IT departments. Appspace Marketplace is also now available. The centralized hub allows customers and partners to access and integrate workplace technologies through the Appspace platform.

Appspace showcased these innovations at its World of Work (WOW24) User Conference, where hundreds of attendees are exploring ways to enhance employee engagement and make the physical and digital workplace more productive.

AI as a Strategic Platform Service

Appspace Intelligence benefits multiple organizational departments working to improve the employee experience. HR, internal communications, facilities, and IT will be better able to track employee sentiment, engagement, workplace utilization, and projected workplace usage. This, in turn, provides the necessary insights for organizations to act upon workplace trends, improve operational efficiency, and create asynchronous communication for more robust employee engagement and collaboration. By leveraging real-time AI data collection, Appspace Intelligence also helps IT teams manage resources more efficiently.

“For AI to drive value, it must improve the employee experience without complicating it,” says Thomas Philippart de Foy, Appspace’s Chief Innovation Officer. “Appspace Intelligence is the innovation companion organizations can use to bring a more consumer-like experience to all team members, making the physical and digital work environments desirable destinations where employees thrive.”

A Hub for Workplace Technology

Appspace Marketplace is also taking the spotlight at WOW24. Now live, Appspace Marketplace is a “go-to” destination for customers and partners who want to leverage the power of the Appspace platform by connecting it to their workplace technology. Appspace Marketplace includes:

Out-of-the-box integrations: Organizations can immediately deploy pre-built integrations to extend the functionality of the Appspace platform, including room scheduling and digital signage.

Custom solutions: Customers can build bespoke solutions that align with their workflows and technology environments.

Technology partner solutions: Appspace Marketplace features a growing library of integrations developed in collaboration with trusted technology partners, including enhanced interoperability with popular tools and services.

Appspace Marketplace also offers a diverse range of products, from a ServiceNow Plug-in for Appspace device management to MetraModo smart locker integration. It will soon include developer resources with comprehensive tools and documentation to help developers create, customize, and extend Appspace solutions.

Earlier this year, Appspace announced the integration of its digital signage solution with Microsoft Teams Rooms. The Appspace Marketplace features “how-to” videos for Microsoft Teams Rooms. These easy-to-follow videos help customers accelerate Microsoft Teams Rooms adoption and simplify the onboarding and training of Microsoft Teams Rooms devices.

WOW24 is a comprehensive three-day conference with keynotes from industry thought leaders, an Appspace innovation and partner showcase, and dozens of breakout sessions on relevant business challenges and solutions for improving the workplace experience. The conference immerses attendees in the Appspace platform, including modern intranet and employee app solutions, wayfinding, digital signage, and more.

About Appspace

Appspace is the first workplace experience platform to connect people, places, and spaces through digital signage, space reservation, a modern intranet, and more. Now, organizations can replace disjointed tools and unite their digital and physical workplaces with a single platform that makes work an experience everyone loves. That’s why more than 170 Fortune 500 companies and 12 million on-site, remote, and frontline employees rely on Appspace every day. Learn more at www.appspace.com.





