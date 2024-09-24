FinTech360 Launches Cross-Device Trading Solutions to Meet Growing Mobile Demand in FinTech Industry

Hong Kong, Sept. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FinTech360, a leading B2B provider of fintech solutions for regulated forex brokers, today announced the launch of its new cross-device trading solutions, designed to meet the increasing demand for mobile-friendly platforms in the fintech industry. This innovative system enables brokers to offer seamless trading experiences across multiple devices, including Android, iOS, and web platforms, ensuring a consistent user experience and maximizing client engagement in a mobile-first world.







With mobile traffic now accounting for the majority of user interactions in the financial sector, FinTech360’s new cross-device solutions come at a critical time for brokers seeking to stay competitive. The platform provides brokers with advanced tools for customer lifecycle management, CRM, payment gateways, and trading signals, all of which are accessible from any device, offering flexibility and convenience to both brokers and traders.

"In response to the growing dominance of mobile usage in trading, we are proud to introduce our cross-device solutions, which allow brokers to offer their clients uninterrupted access to trading tools on any platform,” said Aaron Bitter, BDM of FinTech360. “We recognize that brokers need to cater to mobile-first users, and our new solutions provide the perfect balance between functionality and accessibility across all devices."

Innovative Cross-Device Features Tailored for Forex Brokers

The new cross-device platform from FinTech360 is specifically designed for the unique needs of forex brokers, allowing them to engage with a broader client base by providing a seamless user interface across mobile apps and web-based platforms. As mobile trading continues to grow, the ability to offer a unified trading experience across different devices becomes essential for brokers looking to attract and retain clients.



With enhanced functionality and a mobile-optimized interface, the platform empowers traders to access real-time data, execute trades, and monitor market movements on-the-go, all while enjoying the same high-quality experience whether they are using a mobile phone or desktop computer.

FinTech360’s Continued Commitment to Innovation and Broker Success

As part of this new launch, FinTech360 has integrated Acuity Trading’s AI-driven market analysis tools into its cross-device platform. This combination of AI technology and mobile optimization provides brokers with deeper market insights and more comprehensive trading strategies, helping them make informed decisions and better serve their clients.

FinTech360 has long been recognized for its innovative fintech solutions tailored specifically for regulated brokers. The company’s full suite of services includes CRM systems, business intelligence tools, trading platforms, and affiliate network solutions, all designed to simplify broker operations and enhance overall efficiency. By focusing on creating flexible, scalable solutions, FinTech360 continues to empower brokers to thrive in a competitive market.

For more information about FinTech360 and its latest cross-device trading solutions, visit FinTech360.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release is not a solicitation for investment, nor is it intended as investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. It is strongly recommended you practice due diligence, including consultation with a professional financial advisor, before investing in or trading cryptocurrency and securities.

