The Gross Law Firm Reminds Orthofix Medical Inc. Investors of the Pending Class Action Lawsuit with a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of October 21, 2024 – OFIX

NEW YORK, Sept. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Gross Law Firm issues the following notice to shareholders of Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: OFIX).



Shareholders who purchased shares of OFIX during the class period listed are encouraged to contact the firm regarding possible lead plaintiff appointment. Appointment as lead plaintiff is not required to partake in any recovery.

CONTACT US HERE:

https://securitiesclasslaw.com/securities/orthofix-loss-submission-form/?id=104505&from=3

CLASS PERIOD: October 11, 2022 to September 12, 2023

ALLEGATIONS: According to the filed complaint, defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that Orthofix’s management team was engaged in “repeated inappropriate and offensive conduct that violated multiple code of conduct requirements,” which was also “inconsistent with the Company’s values and culture.” This revelation was particularly egregious as it followed assurances that Orthofix’s management team consisted of individuals committed to conducting business in accordance with the highest ethical and legal standards, and further, that these individuals believed in and fostered a strong performance-based culture focused on integrity, collaboration, innovation, diversity, and corporate responsibility.

DEADLINE: October 21, 2024 Shareholders should not delay in registering for this class action. Register your information here: https://securitiesclasslaw.com/securities/orthofix-loss-submission-form/?id=104505&from=3

NEXT STEPS FOR SHAREHOLDERS: Once you register as a shareholder who purchased shares of OFIX during the timeframe listed above, you will be enrolled in a portfolio monitoring software to provide you with status updates throughout the lifecycle of the case. The deadline to seek to be a lead plaintiff is October 21, 2024. There is no cost or obligation to you to participate in this case.

WHY GROSS LAW FIRM? The Gross Law Firm is a nationally recognized class action law firm, and our mission is to protect the rights of all investors who have suffered as a result of deceit, fraud, and illegal business practices. The Gross Law Firm is committed to ensuring that companies adhere to responsible business practices and engage in good corporate citizenship. The firm seeks recovery on behalf of investors who incurred losses when false and/or misleading statements or the omission of material information by a company lead to artificial inflation of the company's stock. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

The Gross Law Firm

15 West 38th Street, 12th floor

New York, NY, 10018

Email: dg@securitiesclasslaw.com

Phone: (646) 453-8903

