Shareholders that lost money on Arbor Realty Trust, Inc.(ABR) Urged to Join Class Action – Contact The Gross Law Firm to Learn More

NEW YORK, Sept. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Gross Law Firm issues the following notice to shareholders of Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: ABR).



Shareholders who purchased shares of ABR during the class period listed are encouraged to contact the firm regarding possible lead plaintiff appointment. Appointment as lead plaintiff is not required to partake in any recovery.

CONTACT US HERE:

https://securitiesclasslaw.com/securities/arbor-loss-submission-form/?id=104514&from=3

CLASS PERIOD: May 7, 2021 to July 11, 2024

ALLEGATIONS: According to the complaint, during the class period, defendants provided investors with false and/or materially misleading information concerning ABR’s operational and financial health, including its balance sheet loan book and net interest income. Over the course of several months, shareholders learned the truth when first, on March 14, 2023, and then again, on December 5, 2023, investment firms published research reports concerning ABR’s real estate portfolio and accusing the Company of hiding toxic assets. On July 12, 2024, Bloomberg reported that federal prosecutors and the Federal Bureau of Investigation were probing ABR over its lending practices and the value of its loan book. In connection with these disclosures, the price of ABR’s stock has declined substantially causing damages to investors, including most recently the decline from $15.53 per share to $12.89 per share following the Bloomberg report.

DEADLINE: September 30, 2024

NEXT STEPS FOR SHAREHOLDERS: Once you register as a shareholder who purchased shares of ABR during the timeframe listed above, you will be enrolled in a portfolio monitoring software to provide you with status updates throughout the lifecycle of the case. The deadline to seek to be a lead plaintiff is September 30, 2024. There is no cost or obligation to you to participate in this case.

CONTACT:

The Gross Law Firm

15 West 38th Street, 12th floor

New York, NY, 10018

Email: dg@securitiesclasslaw.com

Phone: (646) 453-8903

