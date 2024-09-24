New York, USA, Sept. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Renal Cancer Clinical Trial Pipeline Appears Robust With 75+ Key Pharma Companies Actively Working in the Therapeutics Segment | DelveInsight

Renal cancer, also known as kidney cancer, is a disease where malignant (cancer) cells form in the tissues of the kidneys. Smoking, obesity, hypertension, and chronic kidney disease contribute to higher renal cancer rates. The global incidence of renal cancer has also been rising, partly due to improved diagnostic techniques and aging populations.

DelveInsight’s 'Renal Cancer Pipeline Insight 2024' report provides comprehensive global coverage of pipeline renal cancer therapies in various stages of clinical development, major pharmaceutical companies are working to advance the pipeline space and future growth potential of the renal cancer pipeline domain.

Key Takeaways from the Renal Cancer Pipeline Report

DelveInsight’s renal cancer pipeline report depicts a robust space with 70+ active players working to develop 75+ pipeline therapies for renal cancer treatment.

active players working to develop pipeline therapies for renal cancer treatment. Key renal cancer companies such as Genentech, Allogene Therapeutics, Merck & Co. Inc, Mabwell (Shanghai) Bioscience Co., Ltd., Beijing Scitech-Mq Pharmaceuticals Limited, Jiangsu Hansoh Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., Arcus Biosciences, Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Janux Therapeutics, CRISPR Therapeutics, Arsenal Biosciences, NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Molecure NiKang Therapeutics, Inc., ProfoundBio, RemeGen, and others are evaluating new renal cancer drugs to improve the treatment landscape.

and others are evaluating new renal cancer drugs to improve the treatment landscape. Promising renal cancer pipeline therapies such as Atezolizumab, ALLO-316, MK-4280A, V940, MK-7684A, MK-6482, Pembrolizumab, 6MW3211, ST-1898, HS-10516, Zanzalintinib, IPI-549, JANX008, CTX130, AB-2100, NGM707, OATD-02, NKT2152, PRO1160, RC198, and others are under different phases of renal cancer clinical trials.

and others are under different phases of renal cancer clinical trials. In July 2024, The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted Fast Track designation to the novel drug ADI-270 for the treatment of patients with metastatic or advanced clear cell renal cell carcinoma (RCC).

In July 2024, AVEO Oncology announced that the TiNivo-2 Phase III clinical trial in patients with advanced metastatic renal cell carcinoma (RCC) whose tumors had progressed following prior immune checkpoint inhibitor (ICI) treatment did not meet the primary endpoint of increasing progression free survival (PFS) when nivolumab was added to low dose (0.89 mg) FOTIVDA® (tivozanib).

In June 2024, Adicet Bio announced that the FDA had cleared an investigational new drug (IND) application for ADI-270 to initiate the launch of a Phase I clinical trial of the therapy in patients with relapsed/refractory renal cell carcinoma (RCC).

In June 2024, Telix Pharmaceuticals announced that the company had completed the submission of a Biologics License Application (BLA) to the FDA to support approval of their radiodiagnostic PET agent, TLX250-CDx for imaging of clear cell renal cell carcinoma (ccRCC).

In June 2024, the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved an investigational new drug (IND) application from Adicet Bio, allowing the company to begin a Phase I clinical trial of ADI-270 for relapsed or refractory renal cell carcinoma (r/r RCC).

In May 2024, Arsenal Biosciences dosed the first subject in a Phase I/II clinical trial of AB-2100, a new therapy for treating patients with clear-cell renal cell carcinoma (ccRCC).

In April 2024, Telix announced that the first patient has been dosed in a Special Access Scheme (SAS) in Australia for TLX250-CDx (89Zr-DFO-girentuximab, Zircaix), PET/CT imaging in patients with clear cell renal cell carcinoma (ccRCC).

The renal cancer pipeline report provides detailed profiles of pipeline assets, a comparative analysis of clinical and non-clinical stage renal cancer drugs, inactive and dormant assets, a comprehensive assessment of driving and restraining factors, and an assessment of opportunities and risks in the renal cancer clinical trial landscape.

Renal Cancer Overview

Renal cancer, also known as kidney cancer, originates in the kidneys, which are vital organs responsible for filtering waste products from the blood and producing urine. The most common type of renal cancer is renal cell carcinoma (RCC), which begins in the lining of the small tubes within the kidney. Although the exact cause of renal cancer is not fully understood, several risk factors have been identified, including smoking, obesity, high blood pressure, and certain genetic conditions. Early detection is crucial as the disease often presents with symptoms only in advanced stages. Symptoms may include blood in the urine, persistent back pain, and unexplained weight loss.

Treatment options for renal cancer vary depending on the stage and grade of the tumor, as well as the patient's overall health. Early-stage renal cancer is often treated with surgical removal of the affected kidney or tumor, which can be done via open surgery or minimally invasive laparoscopic techniques. For more advanced stages, treatment may involve a combination of surgery, targeted therapy, immunotherapy, and radiation therapy. Advances in medical research have led to the development of newer therapies that target specific molecular pathways involved in cancer growth, offering hope for improved outcomes and survival rates for patients.





A snapshot of the Renal Cancer Pipeline Drugs mentioned in the report:

Drugs Company Phase MoA RoA Atezolizumab Genentech Phase III Cytotoxic T lymphocyte stimulants; Programmed cell death-1 ligand-1 inhibitors Intravenous 6MW3211 Mabwell (Shanghai) Bioscience Co., Ltd., Phase II Programmed cell death-1 ligand-1 inhibitors Intravenous NKT 2152 NiKang Therapeutics Phase II Endothelial PAS domain-containing protein 1 inhibitors Oral PRO1160 ProfoundBio US Co. Phase I/II Undefined mechanism Intravenous ALLO-316 Allogene Therapeutics Phase I Immunologic cytotoxicity; T lymphocyte replacements Parenteral

Renal Cancer Therapeutics Assessment

The renal cancer pipeline report proffers an integral view of the renal cancer emerging novel therapies segmented by stage, product type, molecule type, mechanism of action, and route of administration.

Scope of the Renal Cancer Pipeline Report

Coverage : Global

: Global Therapeutic Assessment By Product Type: Mono, Combination, Mono/Combination

Mono, Combination, Mono/Combination Therapeutic Assessment By Clinical Stages: Discovery, Pre-clinical, Phase I, Phase II, Phase III

Discovery, Pre-clinical, Phase I, Phase II, Phase III Therapeutics Assessment By Route of Administration: Oral, Parenteral, Intravenous, Subcutaneous, Topical

Oral, Parenteral, Intravenous, Subcutaneous, Topical Therapeutics Assessment By Molecule Type : Monoclonal antibody, Peptides, Polymer, Small molecule, Gene therapy

: Monoclonal antibody, Peptides, Polymer, Small molecule, Gene therapy Therapeutics Assessment By Mechanism of Action: Cytotoxic T lymphocyte stimulants, Programmed cell death-1 ligand-1 inhibitors, Poly(ADP-ribose) polymerase inhibitors, Immunologic cytotoxicity, T lymphocyte replacements, Immunostimulants, Endothelial PAS domain-containing protein 1 inhibitors

Cytotoxic T lymphocyte stimulants, Programmed cell death-1 ligand-1 inhibitors, Poly(ADP-ribose) polymerase inhibitors, Immunologic cytotoxicity, T lymphocyte replacements, Immunostimulants, Endothelial PAS domain-containing protein 1 inhibitors Key Renal Cancer Companies : Genentech, Allogene Therapeutics, Merck & Co. Inc, Mabwell (Shanghai) Bioscience Co., Ltd., Beijing Scitech-Mq Pharmaceuticals Limited, Jiangsu Hansoh Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., Arcus Biosciences, Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Janux Therapeutics, CRISPR Therapeutics, Arsenal Biosciences, NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Molecure NiKang Therapeutics, Inc., ProfoundBio, RemeGen and others.

: Genentech, Allogene Therapeutics, Merck & Co. Inc, Mabwell (Shanghai) Bioscience Co., Ltd., Beijing Scitech-Mq Pharmaceuticals Limited, Jiangsu Hansoh Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., Arcus Biosciences, Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Janux Therapeutics, CRISPR Therapeutics, Arsenal Biosciences, NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Molecure NiKang Therapeutics, Inc., ProfoundBio, RemeGen and others. Key Renal Cancer Pipeline Therapies: Atezolizumab, ALLO-316, MK-4280A, V940, MK-7684A, MK-6482, Pembrolizumab, 6MW3211, ST-1898, HS-10516, Zanzalintinib, IPI-549, JANX008, CTX130, AB-2100, NGM707, OATD-02, NKT2152, PRO1160, RC198 and others.

Table of Contents

1. Renal Cancer Pipeline Report Introduction 2. Renal Cancer Pipeline Report Executive Summary 3. Renal Cancer Pipeline: Overview 4. Analytical Perspective In-depth Commercial Assessment 5. Renal Cancer Clinical Trial Therapeutics 6. Renal Cancer Pipeline: Late-Stage Products (Pre-registration) 7. Renal Cancer Pipeline: Late-Stage Products (Phase III) 8. Renal Cancer Pipeline: Mid-Stage Products (Phase II) 9. Renal Cancer Pipeline: Early-Stage Products (Phase I) 10. Renal Cancer Pipeline Therapeutics Assessment 11. Inactive Products in the Renal Cancer Pipeline 12. Company-University Collaborations (Licensing/Partnering) Analysis 13. Key Companies 14. Key Products in the Renal Cancer Pipeline 15. Unmet Needs 16. Market Drivers and Barriers 17. Future Perspectives and Conclusion 18. Analyst Views 19. Appendix

