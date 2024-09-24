CIRRO Fulfillment to exhibit at DELIVER America 2024 in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Sept. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CIRRO Fulfillment, a leading global e-commerce fulfillment provider, is excited to announce its participation in DELIVER America 2024, taking place at The Horseshoe in Las Vegas on October 10-11, 2024.



DELIVER America is the premier event for retail, commerce, and supply chain leaders, bringing together the brightest minds from across the industry. At the event, CIRRO Fulfillment will highlight its ownership of a global logistics network, its advanced technology solutions, and how it is driving scalable, efficient fulfillment operations for e-commerce businesses of all sizes.

“We are thrilled to be a part of the DELIVER ecosystem, this time in North America,” said Hong Li, Director of Global Sales at CIRRO Fulfillment. “Our global footprint, which includes over 17 million square feet of warehousing space across 80 locations worldwide, allows us to provide seamless, scalable fulfillment services that help brands grow and thrive. Our same-day fulfillment guarantees and advanced AI-driven technology make us a leader in the space.”

Attendees visiting CIRRO Fulfillment at Booth A08 will have the opportunity to explore how their innovative warehouse automation and customized logistics solutions can help reduce costs, increase efficiency, and support omnichannel growth. With owned infrastructure and technology-driven solutions, CIRRO Fulfillment is committed to helping brands deliver a seamless customer experience.

Peter Bonte, Head of Sales at CIRRO Fulfillment North America, added: “Our presence at DELIVER America will further extend our reach in the North American market, where our customized solutions and industry expertise have helped countless brands scale their operations.”

Join CIRRO Fulfillment at Booth A08 at DELIVER America 2024 to learn more about how they can drive growth for your business through scalable, efficient, and tech-enabled fulfillment solutions.

About CIRRO Fulfillment:

CIRRO Fulfillment is a global leader in e-commerce fulfillment, providing advanced, scalable solutions for D2C and omnichannel businesses. With over 17 million square feet of warehousing space and cutting-edge technology, CIRRO delivers seamless, reliable, and cost-effective logistics and fulfillment services worldwide.

For further information, please contact:

Email:

pr.fulfillment@cirroglobal.com

Website:

www.cirroglobal.com/fulfillment

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/701e67c9-46ee-4444-a2d5-d62147f70a39