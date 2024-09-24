CalAmp Industrial IoT Gateway Named an OEM Off-Highway 2024 Top New Product Award Recipient

CARLSBAD, Calif., Sept. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OEM Off-Highway, the nationally recognized magazine serving product development teams for mobile OEMs globally, has selected the HMU-3640LB Industrial IoT Gateway as one of the favored new mobile on- and off-road equipment products of 2024.



The 2024 Top New Products represent the top new product introductions that exhibit innovation, quality, efficiency, and productivity in the mobile on- and off-road equipment manufacturing space.

The awarded products are based on submitted nominations and audience engagement during a 12-month period on OEMOffHighway.com and narrowed down by the editorial team and advisory board.

The HMU-3640LB is a hardened, next-generation Industrial IoT gateway for OEMs in construction, agriculture, mining, landscaping, oil & gas, forestry, and related industries. Manufacturers rely on this technology to exchange critical data with remote equipment operating in harsh environments.

By capturing GNSS, accelerometer, bus, controller, and peripheral data, and enabling over-the-air equipment firmware updates and device management, the HMU-3630LB solves a host of challenges for OEMs. Customers now rely on the gateway to inform design and testing decisions, bolster maintenance, prevent theft, impact revenue and cash flow, boost asset utilization, improve efficiency, and strengthen equipment operator training and coaching.

“The winners of this year’s Top New Products Award represent innovation and ingenuity in product design and development,” said Kathy Wells, editor of OEM Off-Highway. “The 2024 class of top products offers new and creative solutions to recurring challenges. OEM Off-Highway applauds these industry innovators as they continue to drive mobile equipment design forward.”

Additional information on the award recipients can be found in the September/October issue of OEM Off-Highway or online at www.oemoffhighway.com

