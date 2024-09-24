“Judge Newman Fit to Judge,” Reports Harvard-Trained Neurosurgeon Expert

Washington, D.C., Sept. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dr. Aaron G. Filler, MD, PhD, JD confirms Judge Newman is fully fit to perform the duties of the office to which she has been confirmed by the Senate and appointed by the President. Dr. Filler is a world-renowned neurosurgeon and inventor, trained at the University of Chicago and Harvard University, with extensive expertise in brain injury, cognitive evaluation, and brain imaging. He conducted this objective study on an entirely pro bono basis.

On August 22, 2024, at Dr. Filler’s direction, Judge Newman underwent a cutting-edge Perfusion Computed Tomography (PCT) scan of her brain. The PCT study is used to identify or rule out the presence of dementia or cognitive impairment on a reliable objective basis. Perfusion CT scans are more reliable than subjective, non-medical neuropsychological tests. In Dr. Filler’s expert opinion, this result “rules out all of the known causes of MCI (mild cognitive impairment) and any dementias [and] confirm[s] Dr. Carney’s assessment that Judge Newman is an ‘unusually cognitively intact 9[7]-year-old woman.’”

Dr. Filler also administered a full neurological examination which turned up no deficits relevant to the investigation. He conducted a targeted examination of Judge Newman’s recall, reasoning, logical processing, and executive function abilities.

After reviewing Judge Newman’s entire medical file dating back to 2021, including all information compiled by the Special Committee, Dr. Filler concluded: “There is no evidence of any mild cognitive impairment, dementia or other mental deterioration. Instead, Judge Newman’s rapid efficient responses to the difficult questions posed demonstrate an extraordinarily high level of cognitive ability.” Further, “there is no medical, neurological, or cognitive basis for requiring additional testing; or, for doubt about Judge Newman’s ability ‘to discharge the duties of her office.’”

NCLA released the following statements:

“Very different testing evaluations by three experts over 18 months result in the same conclusion: Judge Newman is mentally fit to serve in the office to which she was confirmed. It is time to close this legally and factually flawed investigation. Enough is enough.”

— Greg Dolin, Senior Litigation Counsel, NCLA

“The latest results remove all doubt—if there truly ever was any—that Judge Newman is still mentally sharp. Continuing efforts to remove her from the bench without impeaching her are wholly unlawful and need to stop. Now.”

— Mark Chenoweth, President, NCLA

For more information visit the case page here.

ABOUT NCLA

NCLA is a nonpartisan, nonprofit civil rights group founded by prominent legal scholar Philip Hamburger to protect constitutional freedoms from violations by the Administrative State. NCLA’s public-interest litigation and other pro bono advocacy strive to tame the unlawful power of state and federal agencies and to foster a new civil liberties movement that will help restore Americans’ fundamental rights.

###