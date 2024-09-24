ARDX CLASS ACTION REMINDER - Robbins LLP Reminds Ardelyx, Inc. Investors of the Pending Lead Plaintiff Deadline in the ARDX Class Action

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Robbins LLP reminds investors that a shareholder filed a class action on behalf of all persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ: ARDX) securities between October 31, 2023 and July 1, 2024. Ardelyx is a biotechnology company focused on developing and commercializing therapies for, among other things, patients with chronic kidney disease (“CKD”).



The Allegations: Robbins LLP is Investigating Allegations that Ardelyx, Inc. (ARDX) Misled Investors Regarding its Business Prospects.

According to the complaint, during the class period, defendants failed to disclose that Ardelyx had not yet reached a firm decision concerning whether or not to apply to include XPHOZAH (its drug that reduces elevated levels of phosphorus in the bloodstream in CKD patients on dialysis who either cannot tolerate or did not adequately respond to other therapies) in TDAPA, and could not, in fact, decide whether or not to submit such an application to CMS until after defendants first reviewed CMS’s proposed Calendar Year 2025 ESRD PPS rule, which was only issued on June 27, 2024.

On July 2, 2024, Ardelyx issued a press release announcing that it had chosen not to apply to include XPHOZAH in TDAPA. This sudden change in strategy for XPHOZAH shocked the market, and upon the above news, Ardelyx’s stock price fell $2.29 per share, or 30.25%, to close at $5.28 per share on July 2, 2024.

