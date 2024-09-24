Ottawa Community Housing Breaks Ground on 336 Affordable Homes in Downtown Ottawa 

OTTAWA, Ontario, Sept. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ottawa Community Housing (OCH) is proud to announce the groundbreaking of Gladstone Village, a transformative multi-phase development in the heart of downtown Ottawa that will, in this first stage, deliver 336 new affordable homes. Located within walking distance of public transit, Gladstone Village exemplifies inclusive, sustainable, and affordable urban living, providing a forward-thinking approach to housing in Ottawa.



Excellence and Award-Winning Expertise

The first phase of Gladstone Village is being designed by Diamond Schmitt , in collaboration with KWC Architects , both known for their innovative architecture that empowers communities; and General Contractor Pomerleau Construction , experts in delivering high-quality, sustainable developments. These firms have been awarded contracts for the first phase of this landmark development, which will significantly contribute to addressing Ottawa's housing needs.

Key Features of Gladstone Village

336 Affordable Homes: offering a range of housing options to meet the needs of families, seniors, and individuals. The affordable homes will be managed by Ottawa Community Housing’s affordable housing branch, ARRIV Properties.

Transit-Oriented Development: Convenient access to public transit, including upcoming Light Rail Station, reducing reliance on cars and promoting a sustainable lifestyle.

Proximity to Corso Italia: Adjacent to Ottawa’s Corso Italia (Little Italy), the development ensures residents have easy access to employment opportunities, educational institutions, and all the conveniences of city living.

Sustainability Focus: The development will adhere to Passive House standards and be district energy-ready, featuring high-efficiency heating, cooling systems, and wastewater heat recovery, reinforcing the commitment to environmental responsibility and energy efficiency.

Community Impact: This development will create jobs, boost local businesses, and support long-term community growth.

Multiphase Development: The first phase of Gladstone Village sets the foundation for future growth. Within the next 5 years, as funding allows, the development aims to build up to 1,100 new homes, offering a sustainable and scalable solution to Ottawa’s affordable housing needs.

Through this latest development, OCH reaffirms its role as a trusted and effective partner in building affordable housing, demonstrating continued commitment to providing more than a home for the residents of Ottawa.

Quotes

“The Gladstone Village development represents a significant milestone in Ottawa's critical mission to expand affordable housing options. With 336 new affordable homes, this project will be home to hundreds of individuals and families, providing them with access to high-quality, affordable living spaces. The ongoing demand for affordable housing is a critical priority to help ensure that people have the opportunity to secure a stable and affordable home.”

Mark Sutcliffe, Mayor of Ottawa

“The groundbreaking of Gladstone Village marks the beginning of a transformative development with plans for up to 1,100 affordable homes on the 8-acre parcel of land. In partnership with Diamond Schmitt Architects, KWC Architects, and Pomerleau, this first phase will deliver 336 affordable homes while driving economic growth with an estimated $375 million impact and 1,800 new jobs. This development showcases our dedication to addressing Ottawa’s affordable housing needs by creating vibrant, inclusive, and sustainable communities while also strategically planning for future growth.”

Stéphane Giguère, CEO of Ottawa Community Housing Corporation

“Pomerleau is proud of the relationship that we have with Ottawa Community Housing (OCH) to deliver affordable homes and new standards for modern living. Having recently completed 715 Mikinàk Road, we are honored to be entrusted once again as the construction partner for the first phase of Gladstone Village, an exceptional planned community addressing Ottawa’s housing needs and the City’s commitment to the highest levels of sustainability. We look forward to working with OCH, Diamond Schmitt Architects and KWC Architects to deliver this important and meaningful project for the community.”

Louis-Philippe Sylvestre, Senior Vice President, Public Sector, Montreal and Ottawa Regions, Pomerleau

“In designing the first phase of Gladstone Village, we wanted to envision a building that goes beyond the typical affordable housing typology, and that creates a real sense of community and belonging. We have designed the building to encourage interaction between residents through enhanced amenity spaces and outdoor terraces, while also establishing connections with the surrounding neighbourhood, and the upcoming LRT line. Working together with OCH to achieve their objectives for this first phase has been a pleasure, and we are excited to see this project provide benefits for the community, while also minimizing its ecological footprint through passive house design standards.”

Nigel Tai, Principal of Diamond Schmitt Architects

”We have been working with Ottawa Community Housing to provide affordable housing in Ottawa for more than a decade and are very proud to continue our contributions through the first phase of this project, taking part in setting the tone for this inspiring OCH/ARRIV Gladstone Village new community. It is very rewarding to work alongside OCH’s dedicated team to fulfill their noble mandate of raising the standards of affordable living communities in Ottawa that puts social diversity, inclusion, and sustainability at the forefront.”

Ran Zaig, Partner/Principal, KWC Architects

About Ottawa Community Housing (OCH) & ARRIV Properties

Ottawa Community Housing (OCH) offers approximately 15,000 homes to about 33,000 tenants, including seniors, families, individuals, and people with disabilities. These homes are located in various communities throughout Ottawa and house a diverse population with different languages, cultures, and ethnicities. OCH is Ottawa’s primary community housing provider, managing two-thirds of the city’s housing portfolio and ranking as the second largest in Ontario. In 2024, OCH earned recognition for the seventh consecutive year as one of the National Capital Region’s Top Employers.

Gladstone Village, by ARRIV Properties, addresses a significant need in the Ottawa rental market by offering homes at average or below-average market prices. It provides modern living and lifestyle options at an affordable price. ARRIV Properties is an important product line in OCH’s spectrum of affordable housing offerings in Ottawa.

ARRIV Properties represents a new concept to fill the Ottawa affordable rental market gap. ARRIV Properties is a brand designated for affordable housing developed by OCH. It is an exciting milestone because it signals another offering in the housing continuum by providing apartments and townhomes at affordable prices for low- to moderate-income households.

Ottawa Community Housing operates as ARRIV Properties.

Stay tuned for progress updates and join us in our vision to change lives by providing a place to call home.

Quick Facts

Gladstone Village spans 8 acres in a prime urban location, situated between Somerset Street to the north, the O-Train Trillium Line to the east, Preston Street to the west, and Oak Street to the south.

Phase 1 includes 336 affordable apartments: a mix of studios (17%), one-beds (54%), two-beds (18%), three-beds (10%), and four-bed units (1%).

Development will be a progressive build of mixed-use (residential/retail/office), mixed-income (affordable and market rental), and mixed-density (low-, mid-, and high-rise).

The development will feature a blend of housing options, including mid-rise residential buildings and low-rise townhomes, with an emphasis on modern amenities, energy efficiency, and community-focused design

The Gladstone Village subdivision will include new streets, sidewalks, multi-use pathways, infrastructure, servicing, and parcels that will be built out in phases over the coming decade.

It is anticipated that the first phase of the Gladstone Village development will generate 375 million in economic growth and create 1, 800 jobs.

Transit Oriented Community -The subdivision will be anchored by a light rail station, known as the Corso Italia Light Rail Station, positioned at the southwest corner of the subdivision on the north side of Gladstone Avenue.

-The subdivision will be anchored by a light rail station, known as the Corso Italia Light Rail Station, positioned at the southwest corner of the subdivision on the north side of Gladstone Avenue. Amenities and features will include a fitness room, bicycle and scooter parking, an indoor and outdoor Lounge Area, surface-level and P1-level parking, and an event space.

Sustainability features have been incorporated into the design and function of development.

The buildings will be built to Passive House standards.

Gladstone Village is set to be district energy-ready. It will include high-efficiency heating, cooling, and wastewater heat recovery systems, showcasing a strong commitment to environmental responsibility.



Resources

www.och-lco.ca/construction/gladstone-village/

