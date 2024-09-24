Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. Investors: Company Investigated by the Portnoy Law Firm

Investors can contact the law firm at no cost to learn more about recovering their losses

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. (“Lions Gate” or “the Company”) (NYSE: LGF.A, LGF.B) investors that the firm has initiated an investigation into possible securities fraud and may file a class action on behalf of investors. Lions Gate investors that lost money on their investment are encouraged to contact Lesley Portnoy, Esq.

On August 27, 2024, Bloomberg published an article titled "Lions Gate Sued by Pension Fund Seeking to Block Starz Split." The article reported that one of the world's largest pension funds had filed a lawsuit against Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. to prevent the company from separating its struggling Starz cable and streaming service through a blank-check merger. The Canada Pension Plan Investment Board alleged that Lions Gate violated its obligations to investors in a $1 billion note issue from 2021 in order to facilitate the transfer of its profitable studio business to a special purpose acquisition company.

Following this news, Lions Gate’s Class A common stock dropped by 3.58%, while Class B common stock declined by 3.5% on the same day.

