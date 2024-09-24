Old National Team Members Volunteer a Record 7,600 Hours to 196 Organizations

EVANSVILLE, Ind., Sept. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Old National Bancorp (“Old National”) set records for team member volunteer participation, hours, and organizations served during its 3rd annual Better Together Days, a two-day volunteer blitz held on Sept. 18-19, 2024, across nine states served by Old National banking centers.

The two days, where Old National team members signed-up for four-hour volunteer shifts, provided team members across Old National’s Midwest and Southeast footprint with a chance to give back to the communities where they live and work. Virtual volunteer opportunities were also made available. Volunteers served almost 200 nonprofit and other organizations in Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, North Carolina, Tennessee, and Wisconsin.

Better Together Days 2024 by the numbers:

2,433 Old National team members participating

Old National team members participating 7,600 hours volunteering

hours volunteering 196 organizations served

organizations served 9 states hosting volunteer opportunities

“As a community bank, our annual Better Together Days really keeps us grounded in terms of our mission,” said Kathy Schoettlin, Chief Brand & Culture Officer. “We’re also proud of our team members for making service a vital part of our organizational culture and serving almost 200 nonprofits and organizations throughout the Midwest and Southeast.”

ABOUT OLD NATIONAL

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ: ONB) is the holding company of Old National Bank. As the sixth largest commercial bank headquartered in the Midwest, Old National proudly serves clients primarily in the Midwest and Southeast. With approximately $53 billion of assets and $30 billion of assets under management, Old National ranks among the top 30 banking companies headquartered in the United States. Tracing our roots to 1834, Old National focuses on building long-term, highly valued partnerships with clients while also strengthening and supporting the communities we serve. In addition to providing extensive services in consumer and commercial banking, Old National offers comprehensive wealth management and capital markets services. For more information and financial data, please visit Investor Relations at oldnational.com. In 2024, Points of Light named Old National one of "The Civic 50" -- an honor reserved for the 50 most community-minded companies in the United States.

Investor Relations:

Lynell Durchholz

(812) 464-1366

lynell.durchholz@oldnational.com

Media Relations:

Rick Vach

(904) 535-9489

rick.vach@oldnational.com

