Aquafil S.p.A. to Participate in the Lytham Partners Fall 2024 Investor Conference on October 1, 2024

ARCO, Italy, Sept. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aquafil S.p.A. (MI: ECNL) (OTCQX: ECNLF), a pioneer in the circular economy also thanks to the ECONYL® regeneration system, announced today it will participate in a webcasted presentation and host one-on-one meetings with investors at the Lytham Partners Fall 2024 Investor Conference, taking place virtually on Tuesday, October 1, 2024.

Company Webcast

The webcasted presentation will take place at 9:30am ET on Tuesday, October 1, 2024. The webcast can be accessed by visiting the conference home page at https://lythampartners.com/fall2024/ or directly at https://app.webinar.net/BE6We3XNbvR. The webcast will also be available for replay following the event.

1x1 Meetings

Management will be participating in virtual one-on-one meetings throughout the event. To arrange a meeting with management, please contact Lytham Partners at 1x1@lythampartners.com or register for the event at https://lythampartners.com/fall2024invreg/.

About Aquafil S.p.A.

Aquafil is a pioneer in the circular economy also thanks to the ECONYL® regeneration system, an innovative and sustainable process able to create new products from waste and give life to an endless cycle. The nylon waste is collected in locations all over the world and includes industrial waste but also products – such as fishing nets and rugs – that have reached the end of their useful life. Such waste is processed to obtain a raw material – caprolactam – with the same chemical and performance characteristics as those from fossil sources. The polymers produced from ECONYL® caprolactam are distributed to the Group’s production plants, where they are transformed into yarn for rugs carpet flooring and for clothing.

Founded in 1965, Aquafil is one of the main producers of nylon in Italy and worldwide. The

Group is present on three different continents, employing about 2,400 people at 19 production sites located in Italy, Slovenia, Unites States, China, Croatia, Chile, Thailand and Japan.

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements are based on the Aquafil Group’s current expectations and projections regarding future events and are, by their very nature, subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. These statements refer to events and depend on circumstances that may or may not occur or take place in the future, and, as such, undue reliance should not be made on them. Actual performance could differ significantly from the contents of such statements due to a variety of factors, including constant volatility and a further deterioration of capital and financial markets, changes in macroeconomic conditions and economic growth and other changes in business conditions, changes in the law and geopolitical context (in Italy and internationally), and many other factors, most of which are beyond the Group’s control.

Contacts

Giulia Rossi

investor.relations@aquafil.com

mob: +39 327 0820 268