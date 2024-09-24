Tejon Ranch Co. Names New Senior Vice President- Corporate Communications and Public Affairs

TEJON RANCH, Calif., Sept. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tejon Ranch Co. (NYSE: TRC) announced today that Nicholas (Nick) T. Ortiz will join the company as Senior Vice President, Corporate Communications and Public Affairs. In his position Ortiz will oversee the company’s communications, brand image, government affairs key stakeholder engagement activities, and will coordinate with our investor relations team; all in service of the Company’s long-term, growth-oriented goals for the company shareholders.

Ortiz most recently served as Vice President of Small Business Advocacy for the California Chamber of Commerce (CalChamber) the state’s largest, broadest and most effective business association. In his role at CalChamber, Ortiz grew the local chamber relations throughout the state including Southern California.

“We’re excited to bring Nick Ortiz back to Kern County, to take on this important role for the company,” said Gregory S. Bielli, President and CEO of Tejon Ranch Co. “Having worked with Nick on important initiatives including the regional branding effort and the B3K economic collaboration, we’ve seen first-hand his acumen at developing strategies to inform and engage key audiences. Armed with recent experience in Sacramento and with chamber organizations around the state, Nick will be a real asset to the Tejon Ranch Company executive team.”

Ortiz is known for his expertise navigating state natural resources policy, developing advocacy and grassroots engagement strategies, and creating compelling brands and messaging.

Prior to his tenure at CalChamber, Ortiz spent nearly eight years as President & CEO of the Greater Bakersfield Chamber. A public affairs veteran, over the course of his career Ortiz has held positions with the Western States Petroleum Association, PG&E, the California State Assembly and the Silicon Valley Leadership Group.

“It’s a privilege to join the team at Tejon Ranch Company,” said Ortiz. “As a stakeholder, I’ve supported the company’s entitlement processes for all three master planned communities. As a Kern County native, I’ve seen the amenities the company has brought to the region, including the Outlets at Tejon. Finally, as a Californian, I’m excited about the company’s future and their efforts to boost housing availability, increase job opportunities, and spur economic development in Los Angeles County and Southern California. I’m thrilled by the prospect of watching the bold promise of Tejon Ranch become reality.”

Ortiz earned a Bachelor of Arts in Politics from the University of California, Santa Cruz.

About Tejon Ranch Company (NYSE: TRC) Tejon Ranch Company (NYSE: TRC) is a growth-oriented, diversified real estate development and agribusiness company whose principal asset is its 270,000-acre land holding located approximately 60 miles north of Los Angeles and 30 miles south of Bakersfield. Tejon Ranch is positioned for growth with its fully operational commercial/industrial real estate development and three master planned communities on the horizon.

