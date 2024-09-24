LanzaTech and Woodside Energy to Participate in Bank of America Hosted Webinar on September 27, 2024

CHICAGO, Sept. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LanzaTech Global, Inc. (NASDAQ: LNZA) (“LanzaTech”), the carbon recycling company transforming waste carbon into sustainable fuels, chemicals, and materials, and Woodside Energy Group Ltd. (ASX, NYSE, LSE: WSD) (“Woodside”), the global energy company founded in Australia providing reliable and affordable energy to help people lead better lives, today jointly announced that Dr. Jennifer Holmgren, CEO of LanzaTech, and Meg O’Neill, CEO of Woodside, will participate in a webinar hosted by Bank of America analyst Steve Byrne to discuss hot topics and key challenges related to globally scaling the circular carbon economy and developing impactful carbon abatement programs for energy companies.



Date: Friday, September 27, 2024

Time: 1:00 p.m. Central Daylight Time

To attend the webinar, or request the archived replay, please email Kate Walsh , Vice President of Investor Relations at LanzaTech: Kate.Walsh@lanzatech.com.

About LanzaTech

LanzaTech Global, Inc. (NASDAQ: LNZA) is the carbon recycling company transforming waste carbon into sustainable fuels, chemicals, and materials. Using its biorecycling technology, LanzaTech captures carbon generated by energy-intensive industries at the source, preventing it from being emitted into the air. LanzaTech then gives that captured carbon a new life as a clean replacement for virgin fossil carbon in everything from household cleaners and clothing fibers to packaging and fuels. By partnering with companies across the global supply chain like ArcelorMittal, Zara, H&M Move, Coty, On, and LanzaJet, LanzaTech is paving the way for a circular carbon economy. For more information about LanzaTech, visit https://lanzatech.com.

About Woodside

Woodside Energy is a global energy company, founded in Australia, working across three continents to produce oil and natural gas and pursue new energy opportunities. With a focused portfolio, Woodside is recognised for its world-class capabilities as an integrated upstream supplier of energy. Woodside’s proven track record and distinctive capabilities are underpinned by 70 years of experience.

