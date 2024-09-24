HII is Awarded Amphibious Multi-Ship Procurement Contracts

PASCAGOULA, Miss., Sept. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HII (NYSE: HII) announced today that its Ingalls Shipbuilding division was awarded a $9.6 billion multi-ship procurement contract for the construction of three San Antonio-class (LPD 17) amphibious ships and a contract modification for the next America-class (LHA 6) large-deck amphibious ship. This combined procurement — the first of its kind for amphibious ships — begins the journey for the construction of LPDs 33, 34, 35 and LHA 10 for the U.S. Navy.



"We greatly appreciate the stability that this award provides to all Ingalls shipbuilders and our surrounding communities,” Ingalls President Kari Wilkinson said. “It is an honor to continue our support of the joint Navy and Marine Corps mission to meet the minimum 31-amphibious-ship requirement.”

Approximately half of all Ingalls shipbuilders build amphibious ships today, with another 650 supplier partners in 39 states across the country that provide components for the construction of amphibious ships.

“We stand ready to reinforce an already strong team of capable shipbuilders with the ideas and skills of new shipbuilders that want to make a difference in the world,” Wilkinson said. “There is no greater sense of accomplishment than doing something difficult in support of our nation’s military.”

To date, Ingalls has delivered 13 San Antonio-class ships and 15 large-deck amphibious ships to the U.S. Navy. Currently, the LHA production line includes the construction of Bougainville (LHA 8) and Fallujah (LHA 9). In addition, Ingalls has two Flight II LPDs under construction including Harrisburg (LPD 30) and Pittsburgh (LPD 31). In March 2023, Ingalls was awarded a modification to the contract for the procurement of the detail design and construction of Philadelphia (LPD 32), the 16th ship in the San Antonio class.

HII builds LPD 17 San Antonio and LHA America classes of amphibious warships. Designed and built for survivability and flexibility, U.S. Navy amphibious warships are unique combat warships that make possible complex joint U.S. military operations to respond swiftly to crisis anywhere in the world, from deterrence and major combat operations to humanitarian assistance and disaster relief.

