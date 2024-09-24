United States Mint Holiday Ornaments on Sale October 1

Washington, DC, Sept. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The United States Mint (Mint) will begin accepting orders for the 2024 editions of the Mighty Minters™ Ornament and the United States Mint Holiday Ornament on October 1 at noon ET. There are no household order limits for either ornament.

The Mint has offered the Holiday Ornaments for six consecutive years. This year, both ornaments feature an uncirculated 2024 Kennedy Half Dollar. An engraved version of the official United States Mint seal is on the back of the ornaments, along with “Made in the USA” and “©2024 U.S. Mint.” The ornaments are hand-crafted and produced in solid brass, and finished with imitation rhodium, giving some of its elements a silver sheen.

Mighty Minters Ornament

The 2024 ornament—themed “Giving Gifts of Gratitude”—depicts Mighty Minters Lina, Eli, and Timothy delivering gifts. Timothy is pulling a sleigh bearing a large gift that displays the reverse of the Kennedy Half Dollar. A cheerful red ribbon adorns the top of the ornament with the words “2024” and “UNITED STATES MINT” on either side of the bow. Snowflakes are on each side of the ribbon.

The festive cardboard packaging replicates the ornament’s front design, while the back of the packaging contains descriptive information about the coin and the Mighty Minters on the ornament and the signature of the Mint Director.

2024 United States Mint Ornament

This year, the ornament has a festive wreath-like design with the reverse (tails) of the half dollar displayed on the front. The words “UNITED STATES MINT” and “2024” encircle the coin with a tiny band of hollies and berries. Bright red poinsettias and green foliage form a wreath around the outer band.

The holiday ornament is housed in a blue box with a navy platform. The official United States Mint seal and the words “2024 United States Mint Ornament” are hot stamped in silver foil on the top of the lid. A separate certificate of authenticity is included that provides information about the coin and the ornament.

Both ornaments are priced at $35.00. To set up REMIND ME alerts, please visit:

Mighty Minters Ornament – https://catalog.usmint.gov/mighty-minters-2024-ornament-24XT.html (product code 24XT)

United States Mint Ornament – https://catalog.usmint.gov/united-states-mint-2024-ornament-24XU.html (product code 24XU)

The Holiday Ornaments are included in the Mint’s Subscription Program. Structured like a magazine subscription, this program affords customers the convenience of signing up to receive automatic shipments of products in a series. The shipments continue until the subscription is cancelled. For details, visit Subscriptions – US Mint Catalog Online.

The Holiday Ornaments will be available at the Mint’s sales centers at the Philadelphia Mint, 151 N. Independence Mall East, Philadelphia, PA 19106 (on 5th Street between Arch Street and Race Street); the Denver Mint, 320 West Colfax Avenue, Denver, CO 80204 (on Cherokee Street, between West Colfax Avenue and West 14th Avenue); and the Mint Headquarters Coin Store in Washington, D.C., 801 9th St. NW, Washington, DC 20220.

Please use the Mint’s catalog site at https://catalog.usmint.gov/ as your primary source of the most current information on product and service status or call 1-800-USA-MINT (872-6468). Hearing and speech impaired customers with TTY equipment may order by calling 1-888-321-MINT (6468).

To view additional Holiday Ornaments, please visit https://catalog.usmint.gov/gift-ideas/collectible-ornaments/.

About the United States Mint

Congress created the United States Mint in 1792, and the Mint became part of the Department of the Treasury in 1873. As the Nation’s sole manufacturer of legal tender coinage, the Mint is responsible for producing circulating coinage for the Nation to conduct its trade and commerce. The Mint also produces numismatic products, including proof, uncirculated, and commemorative coins; Congressional Gold Medals; silver and bronze medals; and silver and gold bullion coins. Its numismatic programs are self-sustaining and operate at no cost to taxpayers.

Note: To ensure that all members of the public have fair and equal access to United States Mint products, the United States Mint will not accept and will not honor orders placed prior to the official on-sale date of October 1, 2024, at noon EDT.

ADDITIONAL RESOURCES:

