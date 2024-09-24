Rocket Lawyer Subsidiary Earns Groundbreaking Arizona Alternative Business Structure License

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rocket Lawyer Inc. (RLI), the affordable and trusted legal technology platform, is pleased to announce that Rocket Legal Professional Services, Inc. (RLPS), an independent law firm and wholly-owned subsidiary of RLI, has been approved as an Alternative Business Structure (ABS) by the Arizona Supreme Court.



Arizona’s groundbreaking regulatory reforms are the nation’s first and only permanent changes that allow non-lawyer ownership of law firms. This reform is significant because many individuals, businesses, and families need legal advice but are unable to afford an attorney. Traditional law firms and attorneys also gravitate towards higher-paying clients and larger projects, making access to legal help beyond reach for many consumers. With an ABS license, the RLPS team of attorneys and paralegals are now able to serve Rocket Lawyer’s 36M members at a lower cost than traditional law firms, delivering access to affordable, high-quality legal services through a user-friendly website or mobile app.

Being granted an ABS license continues the momentum that began four years ago when Rocket Lawyer joined the Utah regulatory sandbox program to provide legal services to underserved communities and distressed businesses.

“The regulatory reforms pioneered in Arizona set a new standard for modernization of the legal industry,” said Charley Moore, Founder and CEO of Rocket Lawyer. “Now, as never before, the high cost of justice can be made more affordable by facilitating efficient delivery of legal services by licensed professionals leveraging technology. Our ABS license should result in millions of people gaining access to quality legal representation on any device, at a price they can afford.”

“With this approval we will be able to provide legal services to our customers more quickly and at a lower cost than ever before. In so many cases, consumers do not get the legal help they need because traditional law firms are too expensive. Now even someone with a simple question can afford to work with a legal professional,” said Jack Rives , President of RLPS.

