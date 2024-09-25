DXC TECHNOLOGY SHAREHOLDER ALERT BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: KAHN SWICK & FOTI, LLC REMINDS INVESTORS WITH LOSSES IN EXCESS OF $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against DXC Technology Company - DXC

NEW ORLEANS, Sept. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”) and KSF partner, former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., remind investors that they have until October 1, 2024 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against DXC Technology Company (NYSE: DXC), if they purchased the Company’s shares between May 26, 2021, and May 16, 2024, inclusive (the “Class Period”). This action is pending in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Virginia.



What You May Do

If you purchased shares of DXC and would like to discuss your legal rights and how this case might affect you and your right to recover for your economic loss, you may, without obligation or cost to you, contact KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn toll-free at 1-877-515-1850 or via email (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com), or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nyse-dxc/ to learn more. If you wish to serve as a lead plaintiff in this class action, you must petition the Court by October 1, 2024 .

About the Lawsuit

DXC and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws.

On May 16, 2024, the Company announced its results for the fourth quarter and full year for 2024, disclosing that “the previous restructurings did not set a real, clean, solid, fully integrated baseline for profitable growth” and that the Company was undertaking a “real reset” from the “bottom up” requiring an additional $250 million on increased restructuring expenses.

On this news, the price of DXC shares fell $3.36 per share, or nearly 17%, from a closing price of $19.88 per share on May 16, 2024, to a closing price of $16.52 per share on May 17, 2024.

The case is Roofers’ Pension Fund v. DXC Technology Company, No. 24-cv-1351.

