Technip Energies and JGC Corporation awarded FEED contract by ExxonMobil for the Rovuma LNG project in Mozambique

Technip Energies (PARIS: TE) and JGC Corporation have been awarded the Front-End Engineering Design (FEED) contract by ExxonMobil – on behalf of Mozambique Rovuma Venture (MRV), a joint venture of ExxonMobil, Eni, and CNPC – for the Rovuma LNG project at Palma in the Afungi peninsula, Northeast of Mozambique.

The Rovuma LNG project will consist of an LNG plant with a total production capacity of 18 Mtpa(1), comprising 12 fully modularized LNG trains of 1.5 Mtpa each.

The plant design will feature electric-driven LNG trains instead of gas turbines, reducing greenhouse gases emissions compared to conventional LNG projects. It will also include prefabricated and standardized modules to be assembled at the project site in Mozambique, offering cost competitiveness and certainty in delivery schedule.

Mario Tommaselli, SVP Gas and Low Carbon Energies of Technip Energies commented: “We are honored to have been selected by ExxonMobil and its partners to design the Rovuma LNG project. By leveraging our expertise in modularization and electrified LNG, we are committed to support ExxonMobil and its partners towards final investment decision, as well as strengthening our presence in Mozambique to contribute to long-term economic growth and its ambition to become one of Africa’s leading LNG exporters.”

Farhan Mujib, Representative Director, President of JGC, commented: “We are pleased to have been awarded by ExxonMobil and its partners, large-scale and environmentally efficient LNG Project in Mozambique. With the global focus on decarbonization and energy security, the JGC Group is accelerating the promotion of energy transition, and this project is firmly in line with the direction of our strategy. We are convinced this project of national significance will contribute to enhance economic and industrial growth in Mozambique and East Africa."

(1) Mtpa: million tons per annum

About Technip Energies

Technip Energies is a leading Engineering & Technology company for the energy transition, with leadership positions in LNG, hydrogen and ethylene as well as growing market positions in blue and green hydrogen, sustainable chemistry and CO2 management. The Company benefits from its robust Project Delivery model supported by an extensive Technology, Products and Services offering.

Operating in 34 countries, our 16,000 employees are fully committed to bringing our clients’ innovative projects to life, breaking boundaries to accelerate the energy transition for a better tomorrow.

Technip Energies shares are listed on Euronext Paris. In addition, Technip Energies has a Level 1 sponsored American Depositary Receipts (“ADR”) program, with its ADRs trading over the counter.

For further information: www.ten.com

About JGC Corporation

Since its founding in 1928, JGC Corporation has delivered plants and facilities serving a wide range of purposes, mainly in the energy industries, such as LNG, oil, natural gas and petrochemical plants, but also other energy and industrial infrastructure.

JGC Corporation has executed some 20,000 projects in more than 80 countries and its proven capabilities have established its reputation as a leading engineering contractor worldwide.

With our corporate purpose “Enhancing planetary health”, we intend to further promote the expansion of our business fields and contribute to economic progress, industrial advancement and sustainable growth throughout the world. For more information, please visit

https://www.jgc.com/en/

