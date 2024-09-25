NBPE Announces August Monthly NAV Estimate

25 September 2024

NB Private Equity Partners (NBPE), the $1.3bn1, FTSE 250, listed private equity investment company managed by Neuberger Berman, today announces its 31 August 2024 monthly NAV estimate.

NAV Highlights (31 August 2024)

  • NAV per share was $27.44 (£20.88), a total return of 0.1% in the month
  • Performance driven by 1.4% quarterly uplift in private company valuations (ex-FX), offset by negative FX adjustments of 0.2%
  • Year to date NAV TR of 1.2%
  • $73 million invested in new and follow on investments year to date
  • $390 million of available liquidity at 31 August 2024
  • 2H 2024 dividend of $0.47 paid on 30 August 2024
  • Annualised dividend yield at  31 August 2024 NAV of 3.4%; annualised share price yield is 4.5% based on the closing share price of £15.92 on 31 August 2024
As of 31 August 2024YTD1 Year3 years5 years10 years
NAV TR (USD)*
Annualised		1.2%1.7%6.8%
2.2%		72.8%
11.6%		177.1%
10.7%
MSCI World TR (USD)*
Annualised		17.1%25.0%23.8%
7.4%		89.7%
13.7%		162.9%
10.1%
Share price TR (GBP)*
Annualised		(0.3%)8.1%12.0%
3.8%		77.1%
12.1%		263.0%
13.8%
FTSE All-Share TR (GBP)*
Annualised		11.3%17.0%24.4%
7.5%		37.9%
6.6%		80.9%
6.1%

*Reflects cumulative returns over the time periods shown and are not annualised.

Portfolio Update to 31 August 2024

Following the 1H private portfolio valuation increases, movements in public holdings and FX in July and August, NBPE’s NAV TR year to date was 1.2%.

NAV performance during the month driven by:

  • 0.1% NAV increase ($1 million) from postive FX movements
  • 0.5% NAV increase ($7 million) from the value of quoted holdings (which now constitute 7% of portfolio fair value)
  • 0.4% NAV decrease ($5 million) attributable to expense accruals and changes in the Zero Dividend Preference share (ZDP) liability

Realisations from the portfolio continue in 2024

  • $5 million received during the month and a further $6 million expected in the coming months from the announced realisation of Syniti
  • $158 million of realisations received year to date, driven by Action and previously announced sales of Cotiviti, Melissa & Doug, FV Hospital and Safefleet as well as partial sales of public stock and continued realisations from the legacy income investment portfolio

$390 million of total liquidity at 31 August 2024

  • $180 million of cash and liquid investments with $210 million of undrawn credit line available

$73 million invested in 2024 in new and follow-on investments

  • $25 million invested in FDH Aero, a leading parts distributor to the aerospace and defense industry
  • $38 million invested into two U.S. healthcare businesses, Benecon and Zeus
  • $10 million of additional new and follow on investments

$0.47 semi annual dividend paid on 30 August 2024

  • Bringing total dividends paid to shareholders since 2013 to approximately $360 million

Portfolio Valuation

The fair value of NBPE’s portfolio as of 31 August 2024 was based on the following information:

  • 7% of the portfolio was valued as of 31 August 2024
    • 7% in public securities
  • 93% of the portfolio was valued as of 30 June 2024
    • 92% in private direct investments
    • 1% in private funds

For further information, please contact:

NBPE Investor Relations         +44 (0) 20 3214 9002
Luke Mason                              NBPrivateMarketsIR@nb.com 

Kaso Legg Communications   +44 (0)20 3882 6644

Charles Gorman                        nbpe@kl-communications.com
Luke Dampier
Charlotte Francis

Supplementary Information (as at 31 August 2024)

Company NameVintageLead SponsorSectorFair Value ($m)% of FV
Action20203iConsumer                       68.3 5.4%
Osaic2019Reverence CapitalFinancial Services                       62.7 4.9%
Solenis2021Platinum EquityIndustrials                       58.2 4.6%
BeyondTrust2018Francisco PartnersTechnology / IT                       42.0 3.3%
Branded Cities Network2017Shamrock CapitalCommunications / Media                       40.1 3.2%
Monroe Engineering2021AEA InvestorsIndustrials                       38.3 3.0%
Business Services Company*2017Not DisclosedBusiness Services                       37.2 2.9%
True Potential2022CinvenFinancial Services                       35.5 2.8%
GFL (NYSE: GFL)2018BC PartnersBusiness Services                       33.8 2.7%
Kroll2020Further Global / Stone PointFinancial Services                       31.4 2.5%
Marquee Brands2014Neuberger BermanConsumer                       30.8 2.4%
Staples2017Sycamore PartnersBusiness Services                       30.7 2.4%
Constellation Automotive2019TDR CapitalBusiness Services                       30.6 2.4%
Fortna2017THLIndustrials                       28.7 2.3%
Viant2018JLL PartnersHealthcare                       27.2 2.1%
Stubhub2020Neuberger BermanConsumer                       26.6 2.1%
Engineering2020NB Renaissance / Bain CapitalTechnology / IT                       25.6 2.0%
FDH Aero2024Audax GroupIndustrials                       25.3 2.0%
Agiliti2019THLHealthcare                       25.3 2.0%
Benecon2024TA AssociatesHealthcare                       25.2 2.0%
Solace Systems2016Bridge Growth PartnersTechnology / IT                       24.4 1.9%
Addison Group2021Trilantic Capital PartnersBusiness Services                       23.8 1.9%
USI2017KKRFinancial Services                       23.2 1.8%
Auctane2021Thoma BravoTechnology / IT                       22.5 1.8%
AutoStore (OB.AUTO)2019THLIndustrials                       22.2 1.7%
 

Excelitas		 

2022		 

AEA Investors		 

Industrials		                       21.9  

1.7%
Qpark2017KKRTransportation                       21.3 1.7%
Exact2019KKRTechnology / IT                       20.0 1.6%
Renaissance Learning2018Francisco PartnersTechnology / IT                       19.4 1.5%
Bylight2017Sagewind PartnersTechnology / IT                       18.6 1.5%
Total Top 30 Investments                        $940.8 74.0%

*Undisclosed company due to confidentiality provisions.

Geography% of Portfolio
North America77%
Europe22%
Asia / Rest of World1%
Total Portfolio100%
  
Industry% of Portfolio
Tech, Media & Telecom23%
Consumer / E-commerce20%
Industrials / Industrial Technology17%
Financial Services14%
Business Services13%
Healthcare8%
Other4%
Energy1%
Total Portfolio100%
  
Vintage Year% of Portfolio
2016 & Earlier11%
201719%
201815%
201914%
202012%
202117%
20225%
20232%
20245%
Total Portfolio100%

About NB Private Equity Partners Limited
NBPE invests in direct private equity investments alongside market leading private equity firms globally. NB Alternatives Advisers LLC (the “Investment Manager”), an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of Neuberger Berman Group LLC, is responsible for sourcing, execution and management of NBPE. The vast majority of direct investments are made with no management fee / no carried interest payable to third-party GPs, offering greater fee efficiency than other listed private equity companies. NBPE seeks capital appreciation through growth in net asset value over time while paying a bi-annual dividend.

LEI number: 213800UJH93NH8IOFQ77

About Neuberger Berman
Neuberger Berman is an employee-owned, private, independent investment manager founded in 1939 with over 2,800 employees in 26 countries. The firm manages $481 billion of equities, fixed income, private equity, real estate and hedge fund portfolios for global institutions, advisors and individuals. Neuberger Berman’s investment philosophy is founded on active management, fundamental research and engaged ownership. The PRI identified the firm as part of the Leader’s Group, a designation awarded to fewer than 1% of investment firms for excellence in environmental, social and governance practices. Neuberger Berman has been named by Pensions & Investments as the #1 or #2 Best Place to Work in Money Management for each of the last ten years (firms with more than 1,000 employees). Visit www.nb.com for more information. Data as of June 30, 2024.


1 Based on net asset value.

This press release appears as a matter of record only and does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to purchase any security.

NBPE is established as a closed-end investment company domiciled in Guernsey. NBPE has received the necessary consent of the Guernsey Financial Services Commission. The value of investments may fluctuate. Results achieved in the past are no guarantee of future results. This document is not intended to constitute legal, tax or accounting advice or investment recommendations. Prospective investors are advised to seek expert legal, financial, tax and other professional advice before making any investment decision. Statements contained in this document that are not historical facts are based on current expectations, estimates, projections, opinions and beliefs of NBPE's investment manager. Such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, and undue reliance should not be placed thereon. Additionally, this document contains "forward-looking statements." Actual events or results or the actual performance of NBPE may differ materially from those reflected or contemplated in such targets or forward-looking statements.


