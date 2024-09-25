Dialysis Services Focused Insights Report 2024-2029: Rapid Shift in Centralize Dialysis Services to Dialysis on Wheels, Expanding Application of Home Dialysis Services & System Innovations

Dublin, Sept. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Dialysis Services Market - Focused Insights 2024-2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Dialysis Services Market was valued at USD 75.32 billion in 2023, and is expected to reach USD 88.01 billion by 2029, rising at a CAGR of 2.63%

The global dialysis services market report contains exclusive data on 27 vendors. The market is highly fragmented, and very few global companies dominate it. The market is characterized by many local vendors offering dialysis services in only one country. Though the market already has 100s of traditional dialysis service providers, new companies are coming into existence with innovative solutions and services.

Fresenius Medical Care, DaVita, B. Braun, Dialysis Clinic, NephroPlus, Innovative Renal Care, and Baxter are some leading companies in the global dialysis services market. These vendors are continuously increasing their expansion with acquisitions of small dialysis provider entities and are expected to dominate the market with continued engagement in advanced dialysis service deliveries.

North America is one of the leading regions in the global dialysis services market due to the high prevalence of chronic kidney disease and the constantly increasing dialysis services rate. In North America, the US witnessed significant access to dialysis services, and Canada witnessed rising expenditure on dialysis services.

The US dominates the region due to the high prevalence of kidney diseases and significant demand for dialysis services. The US people spend significantly on kidney diseases accounted for significant demand for dialysis services. Moreover, higher healthcare expenditure and availability of healthcare services drive the region's high utilization of dialysis services.

MARKET TRENDS & OPPORTUNITIES

Rapid Shift in Centralize Dialysis Services to Dialysis on Wheels



Dialysis is a life-saving therapy that replaces kidney function. Kidney health become a public health emergency in developing countries. It increases demand for better access to dialysis services LMICs. Mobile dialysis services bring dialysis services to underserved and remote areas, allowing patients to access dialysis. Furthermore, it reduces limitations and challenges regarding traveling and access to care. Moreover, these facilities are reducing the burden of centralized hospitals. Reduction in waiting time is a significant factor with decentralized and mobile dialysis service facilities.

By decentralizing the dialysis services, these new facilities can help deliver required dialysis services on time and improve overall health outcomes and satisfaction. Mobile dialysis services can easily target those areas with a higher risk of kidney conditions and actively engage with at-risk patient populations. Also, it can enhance early screening and education and help identify and manage kidney diseases before they progress to requiring other dialysis facilities.



These facilities are proven to manage chronic kidney diseases through screening, monitoring blood pressure, managing medications, and coordinating care with other healthcare facilities. It can deliver training in home dialysis services directly to the patients. Mobile facilities integrate only the finest dialysis equipment and components that offer high-quality care and dialysis services.



Expanding Application of Home Dialysis Services & System Innovations



Worldwide, the rising interest in home dialysis (HD) utilization offers system innovations and higher revenue growth opportunities. The growing preference for home dialysis leads to increased patient. It provides knowledge infrastructure innovations, including transitioning dialysis units and community dialysis houses, policies, and home-to-home transitions to reduce in-center dialysis causes and costs. According to Fresenius Medical Care, more than 4.2 million people were on dialysis globally, and 12% received home dialysis services in 2023. This number increased almost 2% from the COVID-19 pandemic. In upcoming years, the demand for home dialysis will rise significantly.



Furthermore, infrastructure, including community dialysis houses and transitional dialysis units, could increase self-care efficacy. From a policy perspective, adopting an HD preference mandate and offering financial support to recover increased costs for providers and patients can lead to a high uptake of home dialysis services.



Rising Preference for Dialysis Over Alternative Methos



Dialysis is a life-saving therapy that replaces kidney function. In recent years, as technology continues to develop home hemodialysis & peritoneal dialysis, the demand for dialysis services is increasing over alternative methods. Kidney transplantation is one of the alternative treatments in CKD and AKI management. However, the lack of access, lower number of donors, and high cost are some factors that positively influence the demand for dialysis services over kidney transplantation treatments.



A kidney transplant is a complex procedure. In addition, the requirement for suitable donors and risks associated with surgeries, infections, and rejection of kidneys are shifting patients and medical professionals towards dialysis services. Compared to the cost of kidney transplantation, there are challenges associated with suitable kidneys. In addition, despite having successful kidney transplantation surgeries, the risk associated with infections and proper functions is considerably high. It led to increasing demand for dialysis services.



INDUSTRY RESTRAINTS

Increasing Cost of Dialysis Services



The cost of dialysis services is a major obstacle for patients. The high cost of dialysis services hampers the market growth. Most patients do not receive health insurance through Medicare for kidney care, which creates limited access to dialysis services and poses an extreme cost burden. Some countries do not cover the charges for dialysis services.

Many developing and underdeveloped countries lack insurance coverage, forcing them to pay for medical expenses, which is very expensive. According to the JAMA Internal Medicine, in 2021, monthly spending on outpatient dialysis services for end-stage-kidney- disease patients is three times higher for those insured in the individual market than Medicare-insured patients.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 145 Forecast Period 2023 - 2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $75.32 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $88.01 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 2.6% Regions Covered Global



SEGMENT INSIGHTS

Hemodialysis:

Holds the largest share of the global dialysis services market.

Effective in treating conditions like obesity and abdominal scarring.

Requires less patient commitment and training compared to other services.

Increasing availability in high-income countries, driven by enhanced efficiency, greater accessibility, and affordability.

Chronic Kidney Disease (CKD):

Accounts for a higher market share and is expected to dominate throughout the forecast period.

CKD can progress to end-stage kidney disease (ESKD), necessitating dialysis or transplantation.

High prevalence of CKD globally, contributing to its status as a major public health concern.

Above 60:

This group held the largest market share in 2023.

Aging population, combined with poor socioeconomic conditions and the rise in chronic conditions like hypertension and diabetes, contributes to kidney disorders.

Growing prevalence of ESKD among older individuals drives demand for renal replacement therapy.

Home Dialysis:

Exhibits prominent growth with the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The shift towards home hemodialysis has significantly improved patient quality of care and life.

Increased interest in home dialysis services has been driven by concerns about community-spread illnesses, particularly during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Home dialysis has shown improved outcomes in mortality, kidney function, and blood pressure control, alongside cost-effectiveness, fueling growth in this segment.

COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE



Key Vendors

B. Braun SE

Baxter

DaVita

Dialysis Clinic (DCI)

Fresenius Medical Care

Innovative Renal Care

NephroPlus

Other Prominent Vendors

ARC Dialysis

Apollo Dialysis Clinics

Allmed Medical Care Holding Limited

ADMS (Atlantic Dialysis Management Services)

Apex Kidney Care

Centers for Dialysis Care

Diaverum Deutschland

Dialife SA

DCDC Kidney Care

KFH Kidney Centre

Northwest Kidney Centers

NxStage Medical

Narayana Hrudayalaya

Rogosin Institutes

Premier Dialysis

Satellite Healthcare

Sanderling Healthcare

Terumo Corporation

The Renal Project

U.S. Renal Care, Inc.

