ChampionX Publishes 2023 Sustainability Report

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, Sept. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ChampionX Corporation (Nasdaq: CHX) announces the release of its 2023 corporate sustainability report. The report captures important information regarding the company’s global operations and strategy to address its four environmental, social, and governance (ESG) priorities: GHG Emissions, Decarbonization Technologies, Sustainable Innovation and Digital Transformation, and Employee Attraction, Retention, and Development.



“We are proud to publish the ChampionX 2023 Sustainability Report, which showcases our ongoing commitment to responsible business practices and sustainable growth,” said Sivasankaran “Soma” Somasundaram, President and Chief Executive Officer of ChampionX. “This report reflects our relentless focus on improving lives, unlocking energy, and advancing our ESG priorities. Our purpose of Improving Lives is a sustainable advantage, underscored by a continuous improvement mindset that drives us to enhance our operations and deliver value to all our customers.”

ChampionX is committed to developing initiatives that align with its purpose of Improving Lives by supporting its customers’ carbon-reduction efforts, providing fulfilling career opportunities for its employees, enhancing value for our shareholders, and improving the communities where it operates globally.

