Schneider Electric Champions Energy Transition at Climate Week NYC

Schneider Electric, the leader in the digital transformation of energy management and automation, today shared details on its active participation at Climate Week NYC 2024. Under this year’s theme, “It’s Time,” the company is set to unveil significant decarbonization initiatives, and share insights on the urgent need for progress, to meet the global goal of tripling renewable capacity and doubling energy efficiency, with a just transition in mind.

“Electrification and digitalization are at the heart of our strategy to accelerate decarbonization — what we call Electricity 4.0. The energy landscape is rapidly evolving, offering businesses unprecedented opportunities to reshape business models, improve efficiency, and enhance resilience,” says Jean-Pascal Tricoire, Chairman, Schneider Electric. “At Climate Week, we’re eager to showcase how embracing innovative technologies, such as artificial intelligence, can drive sustainability without compromising business goals.”

Accelerating Impact in the New Energy Era

During Climate Week NYC, Schneider Electric will showcase initiatives to accelerate decarbonization for businesses. The company advocates for a holistic approach to sustainability, prioritizing business value and leveraging the power of technology and collaboration across industries: from data centers and transport to grids and supply chains. Schneider Electric's new publication, "Artificial Intelligence for Energy Transition," released during the event, explains the technology’s pivotal role in driving efficiency and sustainability across sectors, from industrial processes to home management systems.

The event will also see the company underline the importance of tax credit transfer agreements, enabled by the Inflation Reduction Act, as a strategic and powerful tool for accelerating corporate investments in clean energy technologies. The transfer and exchange of tax credits help companies worldwide achieve their sustainability goals while realizing significant tax savings. Throughout the week, Schneider Electric plans to release updates on electrifying transportation infrastructure and decarbonizing supply chains, as well as tax credit transfer deals.

Decarbonization and Beyond: New Research on Sustainable Building Design

Schneider Electric, recently named world’s most sustainable company, will also address the potential of the decarbonization of buildings, both new and retrofits. Schneider Electric’s Sustainability Research Institute will unveil a new study on sustainable practices in building design and material selection. Analyzing over 550 buildings, the research demonstrates that significant reductions in embodied carbon, water use, energy consumption, and ecotoxicity can be achieved through strategic design choices. The study underscores how digital technologies are crucial for the construction sector to realize these environmental impact reductions.

Schneider Electric at Climate Week

As part of Climate Week, Schneider Electric and its partners will have several other announcements related to decarbonization, which will be shared via the company’s global and U.S. online newsrooms.

