Taiwan Alternative Lending Business Databook 2024: A $480+ Million Market by 2028 - 75+ KPIs on Alternative Lending Market Size, End User, Finance Model, Payment Instrument, Loan Type and Demographics

Dublin, Sept. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Taiwan Alternative Lending Market Business and Investment Opportunities Databook - 75+ KPIs on Alternative Lending Market Size, By End User, By Finance Model, By Payment Instrument, By Loan Type and Demographics - Q2 2024 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The alternative lending in this region is expected to grow by 24.0% on an annual basis to reach US$266.3 million in 2024. Alternative lending adoption is expected to grow steadily over the forecast period, recording a CAGR of 15.9% during 2024-2028. The alternative lending market in the country will increase from US$214.7 million in 2023 to reach US$480.8 million by 2028.







Medium to long term growth story of alternative lending in Taiwan remains strong. This report provides a detailed data-centric analysis of the Alternative Lending industry, covering market opportunities and risks across a range of industry categories. With over 50 KPIs at the country level, this report provides a comprehensive understanding of Alternative Lending market dynamics, market size and forecast, and market share statistics.



It breaks down market opportunity by type of payment instrument, loan types, and consumer behavior. In addition, it provides a snapshot of marketing objective and industry spend dynamics in Taiwan. KPIs in both value and share term help in getting in-depth understanding of end market dynamics.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 189 Forecast Period 2024 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $266.3 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $480.8 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 15.9% Regions Covered Taiwan



Scope



Taiwan Economic Indicators

Gross Domestic Product at Current Prices

Population

Unbanked Population

Unemployment Rate

Loan Default Rate

Taiwan Alternative Lending Market Size and Forecast

Transaction Value

Average Transaction Value

Transaction Volume

Taiwan Alternative Lending Market Size and Forecast by End User

End User - Business

End User - Consumer

Taiwan Alternative Lending Market Size and Forecast by Finance Models

P2P Marketplace Consumer Lending

P2P Marketplace Business Lending

P2P Marketplace Property Lending

Balance Sheet Consumer Lending

Balance Sheet Business Lending

Balance Sheet Property Lending

Invoice Trading

Debt Based Securities

Equity Based Crowd Funding

Real Estate Crowd funding

Taiwan Alternative Lending Market Size and Forecast by Payment Instrument - Transaction Value, Volume and Average Value

Cash

Cheques

Credit Transfer

Direct Debits

Debit Card

Credit Card

E- Money

Taiwan Alternative Lending Market Size and Forecast by Payment Instrument to Model

Alternative Lending Market Size and Forecast by Payment Instrument to P2P Marketplace Consumer Lending

Cash

Cheques

Credit Transfer

Direct Debits

Debit Card

Credit Card

E- Money

Alternative Lending Market Size and Forecast by Payment Instrument to P2P Marketplace Business Lending

Cash

Cheques

Credit Transfer

Direct Debits

Debit Card

Credit Card

E- Money

Alternative Lending Market Size and Forecast by Payment Instrument to P2P Marketplace Property Lending

Cash

Cheques

Credit Transfer

Direct Debits

Debit Card

Credit Card

E- Money

Alternative Lending Market Size and Forecast by Payment Instrument to Balance Sheet Consumer Lending

Cash

Cheques

Credit Transfer

Direct Debits

Debit Card

Credit Card

E- Money

Alternative Lending Market Size and Forecast by Payment Instrument to Balance Sheet Business Lending

Cash

Cheques

Credit Transfer

Direct Debits

Debit Card

Credit Card

E- Money

Alternative Lending Market Size and Forecast by Payment Instrument to Balance Sheet Property Lending

Cash

Cheques

Credit Transfer

Direct Debits

Debit Card

Credit Card

E- Money

Alternative Lending Market Size and Forecast by Payment Instrument to Invoice Trading

Cash

Cheques

Credit Transfer

Direct Debits

Debit Card

Credit Card

E- Money

Alternative Lending Market Size and Forecast by Payment Instrument to Debt Based Securities

Cash

Cheques

Credit Transfer

Direct Debits

Debit Card

Credit Card

E- Money

Alternative Lending Market Size and Forecast by Payment Instrument to Equity Based Crowd Funding

Cash

Cheques

Credit Transfer

Direct Debits

Debit Card

Credit Card

E- Money

Alternative Lending Market Size and Forecast by Payment Instrument to Real Estate Crowd funding

Cash

Cheques

Credit Transfer

Direct Debits

Debit Card

Credit Card

E- Money

Taiwan Alternative Lending Market Size and Forecast by Loan Types

B2C Loans

Personal Loan

Payroll Advance

Home Improvement

Education/Student Loans

Point of Sale

Auto Loans

Medical Loans

B2B Loans

Lines of Credit

Merchant Cash Advance

Invoice Factoring

Revenue Financing

Taiwan Alternative Lending Analysis by Consumer Attitude and Behaviour

By Age

By Income

Gender

