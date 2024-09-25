THAMES VENTURES VCT 2 PLC
LEI: 21380035MV1VRYEXPR95
NET ASSET VALUES
25 SEPTEMBER 2024
Thames Ventures VCT 2 plc announces that the unaudited Net Asset Values of its share classes, as at 30 June 2024 were as follows:
|Pence Per Share
|30 June 2024
|Ventures Ordinary Share
|46.1p
|Healthcare Ordinary Share
|40.9p
|AIM Shares
|103.1p
|DP67 Ordinary Share
|27.3p
For further information, please contact:
Company Secretary
Foresight Group LLP
Contact: Stephen Thayer Tel: 0203 667 8100
Investor Relations
Foresight Group LLP
Contact: Andrew James Tel: 0203 667 8181