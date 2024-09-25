Net Asset Values

| Source: Thames Ventures VCT 2 plc Thames Ventures VCT 2 plc

THAMES VENTURES VCT 2 PLC
LEI: 21380035MV1VRYEXPR95

NET ASSET VALUES
25 SEPTEMBER 2024

Thames Ventures VCT 2 plc announces that the unaudited Net Asset Values of its share classes, as at 30 June 2024 were as follows:

  Pence Per Share
  30 June 2024
Ventures Ordinary Share 46.1p
Healthcare Ordinary Share 40.9p
AIM Shares 103.1p
DP67 Ordinary Share 27.3p

For further information, please contact:

Company Secretary
Foresight Group LLP
Contact: Stephen Thayer Tel: 0203 667 8100

Investor Relations
Foresight Group LLP
Contact: Andrew James Tel: 0203 667 8181