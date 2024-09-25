THAMES VENTURES VCT 2 PLC

LEI: 21380035MV1VRYEXPR95

NET ASSET VALUES

25 SEPTEMBER 2024

Thames Ventures VCT 2 plc announces that the unaudited Net Asset Values of its share classes, as at 30 June 2024 were as follows:

Pence Per Share 30 June 2024 Ventures Ordinary Share 46.1p Healthcare Ordinary Share 40.9p AIM Shares 103.1p DP67 Ordinary Share 27.3p

For further information, please contact:

Company Secretary

Foresight Group LLP

Contact: Stephen Thayer Tel: 0203 667 8100

Investor Relations

Foresight Group LLP

Contact: Andrew James Tel: 0203 667 8181