Amedisys has earned the 2023 SHPBest™ Patient Satisfaction Awards

BATON ROUGE, La., Sept. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMED), a leading provider of home health, hospice and high-acuity care in the home, has 92 home health and hospice care centers recognized by Strategic Healthcare Programs (SHP) for achieving the highest overall HHCAHPS patient satisfaction or CAHPS Hospice caregiver satisfaction scores of all eligible SHP clients in 2023. This includes 14 care centers awarded Premier Performer, ranking in the top 5%, and 78 care centers awarded Superior Performer, ranking in the top 20%. Thirteen care centers achieved an award in each of the last 5 years of the SHPBest program.

“Nothing we do is possible without our incredible caregivers delivering outstanding care in the home each and every day,” stated Scott Ginn, Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer, Amedisys. “Thanks to our dedicated family of caregivers, Amedisys is truly achieving clinical distinction.”

The annual SHPBest™ award program was created to acknowledge home health and hospice agencies that consistently provide high quality service to their patients and caregivers of patients receiving hospice care. For home health, the 2023 award recipients were determined by reviewing and ranking the overall satisfaction score for more than 3,200 home health providers. For hospice, the 2023 award recipients were determined by reviewing and ranking the overall CAHPS Hospice survey satisfaction score for more than 1,750 hospice providers.

With the largest HHCAHPS and CAHPS benchmarks in the nation, SHP is in a unique position to identify and recognize organizations that have made patient, family and caregiver satisfaction a priority and have been rewarded for their efforts with high marks on the HHCAHPS and CAHPS Hospice survey.

“SHP is proud to partner with so many organizations that put a high value on providing quality patient care and we are honored to recognize the hard work and dedication of our top-performing customers with the annual SHPBest awards. These organizations deserve to be celebrated for their commitment to achieving new levels of excellence each and every year,” said Kevin Vogel, President of SHP.

Read more about the SHPBest awards program, including methodology and award recipient lists at https://www.shpdata.com/home-health/shpbest-hhcahps and https://www.shpdata.com/hospice/shpbest-cahps-hospice/.

About Amedisys:

Amedisys, Inc. is a leading healthcare at home company delivering personalized home health, hospice and high-acuity care services. Amedisys is focused on delivering the care that is best for our patients, whether that is inpatient hospital, palliative, and skilled nursing facility (“SNF”) care in their homes; home-based recovery and rehabilitation after an operation or injury; care focused on empowering them to manage a chronic disease; or hospice care at the end of life. Nearly 3,000 hospitals and more than 110,000 physicians nationwide have chosen Amedisys as a partner in post-acute care. Founded in 1982, headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA with an executive office in Nashville, TN, Amedisys is a publicly held company. With approximately 19,000 employees in 521 care centers in 37 states and the District of Columbia, Amedisys is dedicated to delivering the highest quality of care to the doorsteps of nearly 470,000 patients in need every year, performing more than 10.6 million visits annually. For more information about the Company, please visit: www.amedisys.com.



About Strategic Healthcare Programs (SHP)

Strategic Healthcare Programs (SHP) is a leader in data analytics and benchmarking that drive daily clinical and operational decisions. Our solutions bring real-time data to post-acute providers, hospitals, and ACOs to better coordinate quality care and improve patient outcomes. Since 1996, SHP has helped more than 7,000 organizations nationwide raise the bar for healthcare performance.