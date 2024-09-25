Aircraft Window and Windshield Market to Reach US$ 930.2 Million by 2034, with Steady 3.1% CAGR Growth | Fact.MR Study

Rockville, MD, Sept. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global aircraft window and windshield market is estimated at US$ 685.5 million in 2024, projected to grow steadily with a 3.1% CAGR through 2034. The market is projected to account for valuation of US$ 930.2 million by 2034.

The increasing number of air passengers globally fuels the demand for new aircraft, subsequently driving the need for high-quality windows and windshields in aircraft manufacturing. Airlines upgrading their fleets and adding new aircraft to meet the rising demand for air travel drive the market for new and replacement windows and windshields.

The aircraft window and windshield market is experiencing significant growth projections, primarily driven by the imminent need for replacing aging aircraft across the globe. Operational efficiency and financial considerations are compelling airlines to modernize their fleets, ensuring better fuel efficiency and reduced operational costs. Moreover, with growing environmental concerns and evolving regulations within the airline industry, there is a heightened focus on adopting newer, more eco-friendly aircraft models, thereby augmenting the backlog of aircraft orders.

Continuous innovations in materials, coatings, and manufacturing processes enhance the performance, durability, and safety of aircraft windows and windshields, attracting demand for more advanced products. Strict adherence to aviation safety standards and regulations set by authorities like the FAA and EASA necessitates the continuous upgrading and replacement of windows and windshields, contributing to market growth.

Key Takeaways from the Market Study:

The North America aircraft window and windshield market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.5% through 2034.

through 2034. The aircraft window and windshield industry in the United States holds a dominant share of 72.3% in 2024, valued at US$ 3 million.

in 2024, valued at US$ 3 million. The aircraft window and windshield industry in China is expected to rise at a CAGR of 4.6% through 2034.

through 2034. Based on application, cabin window segment hold a 61.2% market share in 2024.

market share in 2024. The OEMs segment dominates sales channel with a 92.9% share in 2024.

“ Increased focus on meeting regulatory standards and the ongoing expansion and modernization efforts within the airline industry are poised to significantly propel the aircraft window and windshield market forward,” remarks an analyst at Fact.MR.

Aircraft Window and Windshield Market:

Lee Aerospace, Saint-Gobain S.A, Gentex Corporation, NORDAM Group Inc., Control Logistics Inc., PPG Industries Inc., Tech-Tool Plastics Inc., LP Aero Plastics, Llamas Plastics Inc., Melrose Industries

Competitive Landscape:

Key players invest heavily in R&D to innovate materials, coatings, and manufacturing processes. These advancements enhance safety, durability, and performance while meeting evolving regulatory standards. Market leaders offer tailored solutions, collaborating closely with aircraft manufacturers and operators to design windows and windshields that meet specific aircraft requirements, from small private jets to large commercial planes.

Saint-Gobain S.A a global leader in providing high-performance materials, Saint-Gobain manufactures advanced materials used in aircraft windows and windshields. Their research and development initiatives contribute to improved materials and manufacturing processes in the aerospace industry.

global leader in providing high-performance materials, Saint-Gobain manufactures advanced materials used in aircraft windows and windshields. Their research and development initiatives contribute to improved materials and manufacturing processes in the aerospace industry. Gentex Corporation is renowned for its dimmable window systems, Gentex focuses on innovative solutions that enhance passenger comfort and experience. Their advancements in smart glass technologies contribute to the evolution of cabin windows in aircraft.

Aircraft Window and Windshield Industry News:

In September 2023 - Lee Aerospace reintroduced the Learjet 31 windshield, demonstrating a commitment to enhancing customer satisfaction by tailoring windows to better fulfill customer requirements.

The revamped design aims to address pilot concerns by significantly improving optics, notably reducing double imaging issues that were prevalent before. This improvement marks a considerable advancement for pilots using these windshields.

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global aircraft window and windshield market, presenting historical analysis from 2019 to 2023 and forecast statistics for the period of 2024-2034.

The study reveals essential insights on the Application (Cockpit Windshields, Cabin Windows) By Sales Channel (OEMs, Aftermarket) across seven major regions (North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South Asia and Pacific, East Asia, Middle East and Africa).

