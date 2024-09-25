Industrial Water Treatment Chemicals Global Market 2024-2030: Growth Opportunities in Recovery of Valuable Nutrients from Industrial Wastewater Sludge

Dublin, Sept. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Industrial Water Treatment Chemicals Market, Global, 2024-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



With the rising need for chemical-based water treatment for effective industrial process water and environmental management, the need for water treatment chemicals is on the rise, with chemical-based methods playing a vital role in key processes of coagulation, flocculation, filtration, pH adjustment, disinfection, microbe control, scale and corrosion inhibition, antifoaming, and impurity removal operations. The growth of key end-use industries and their rising awareness of sustainable water treatment and their rising targets for treated water quality to achieve sustainability goals and changing regulatory requirements will be the main impacting factors for the global water treatment chemicals market for industrial applications until 2030.



This study segments the global industrial water treatment chemicals market by key chemical type, end-use industry, and treated water type. End-use industries include power generation, oil and gas, pulp and paper, chemicals, food and beverage, pharmaceuticals, mining, and other end-use sectors comprising metals and metallurgy, textiles, leather tanning, and all other processing, services, and manufacturing industries combined.

Coagulants, flocculants, activated carbon, pH conditioners, disinfectants and biocides, scale and corrosion inhibitors, antifoams, and other chemical types (ion exchange resins and chelating agents combined) are the types of industrial water treatment chemicals covered in this study. Growth of the end-use industries covered in the study will cumulatively contribute to demand growth for water treatment, thereby contributing to the demand growth for industrial water treatment chemicals.



For each chemistry type, regional volume consumption and regional revenue estimates are discussed, along with revenue and volume estimates by end-use industry application. The report examines market shares for the top industrial water treatment chemical manufacturers at the global level.

Key Growth Opportunities:

Developing and Syncing Advanced Digital Platforms with Chemistries

Recovery of Valuable Nutrients from Industrial Wastewater Sludge

Developing Sustainable Chemistries

Key Topics Covered:



Growth Environment: Transformation in Industrial Water Treatment Chemicals

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Industrial Water Treatment Chemicals Industry

Growth Environment: Ecosystem in Industrial Water Treatment Chemicals

Scope of Analysis

Segmentation

Overview of Main Water Treatment Chemistries by Chemical Type

Pre-use Water (Process and Raw Water) and Post-use Water (Wastewater) Treatment

Distribution Channels: Scenarios Outlining Industrial Water Treatment Chemicals Consumers

Growth Environment: Companies to Action (C2A), Industrial Water Treatment Chemicals

Competitive Environment

Key Competitors

Market Characteristics and Overview

Growth Metrics

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

Forecast Considerations

Revenue and Volume Forecast

Revenue Forecast by End-use Industry

Volume Forecast by End-use Industry

Revenue Forecast by Chemical Type

Volume Forecast by Chemical Type

Revenue Forecast by Region

Volume Forecast by Region

Percent Volume by Treated Water Type, 2023 and 2030

Revenue and Volume Forecast Analysis

Average Price Forecast

Pricing Trends and Forecast Analysis

Revenue Share

United Nations SDGs and the Global Industrial Water Treatment Chemicals Market

Case Study: Development of Chemistries with Phosphorus Removal as a Primary Benefit

The Role of Digital Transformation: Process Optimization of Chemical-based Water Treatment for Sustainability, Economy, and Operational Efficiency

Growth Opportunity Analysis: Growth Generator, Coagulants

Segment Characteristics and Overview

Growth Metrics

Revenue and Volume Forecast

Revenue Forecast by End-use Industry

Volume Forecast by End-use Industry

Forecast Analysis by End-use Industry

Percent Volume by Treated Water Type, 2023 and 2030

Growth Opportunity Analysis: Growth Generator, Disinfectants and Biocides

Segment Characteristics and Overview

Growth Metrics

Revenue and Volume Forecast

Revenue Forecast by End-use Industry

Volume Forecast by End-use Industry

Forecast Analysis by End-use Industry

Percent Volume by Treated Water Type, 2023 and 2030

Best Practice Recognition in Industrial Water Treatment Chemicals

Best Practice Recognition

Benefits and Impacts of Growth Opportunities

