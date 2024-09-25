Dental Market to Reach $87.1 Billion, Globally, by 2033 at 5.8% CAGR: Allied Market Research

Wilmington, Delaware, Sept. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Dental Market by Product Type (Dental Consumables and Dental Equipment), and End User (Hospitals and Clinics, Academic Institute and Research Centers and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2024-2033". According to the report, the dental market was valued at $49.5 billion in 2023, and is estimated to reach $87.1 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 5.8% from 2024 to 2033.



Prime determinants of growth

Rise in prevalence of oral diseases, increase in awareness of oral health, and growth in demand for aesthetic dentistry are the major factors that drive the growth of the dental market growth. However, the shortage of skilled dental professionals and high cost of dental procedures restrict the market growth. Moreover, advancements in dental technology and growth opportunities in emerging markets offer remunerative opportunities for the expansion of the global dental market.

Report coverage & details

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2024–2033 Base Year 2023 Market Size in 2023 $49.5 billion Market Size in 2033 $87.1 billion CAGR 5.8% No. of Pages in Report 250 Segments Covered Product Type, End User, and Region. Drivers Increase in prevalence of oral diseases

Growth in awareness of oral health

Growth in demand for aesthetic dentistry Opportunities Advancements in dental technology

Growth opportunities in emerging markets Restraints Shortage of skilled dental professionals

High cost of dental procedures





Segment Highlights

Expansion of dental consumables in dental market

By product type, the dental consumables segment is driven by the increasing demand for routine dental procedures and preventive care. Rising awareness of oral hygiene and preventive measures fuels the need for products such as dental hygiene items, fillings, and sealants. In addition, technological advancements in dental materials, such as high-quality composites and bonding agents, further enhance the appeal of consumables. Furthermore, the emphasis on affordable and accessible dental care supports the demand for disposable and cost-effective consumables.

Rise in adoption of dental products in hospital and dental clinics

By end user, the hospital and dental clinics segment held a substantial portion of the dental market share, primarily driven by their central role in delivering comprehensive dental care. Hospitals and clinics serve as primary providers of a wide range of dental services, from routine check-ups to complex procedures. The increasing number of dental clinics and the expansion of hospital dental departments contribute to the growth of this segment. In addition, the rising prevalence of dental diseases and the emphasis on preventive care further drive the demand for dental products provided in these settings.

Regional Outlook

Region wise, North America is expected to maintain its leadership in the dental market owing to an advanced healthcare infrastructure and a high standard of dental care, which drives demand for innovative dental solutions. Significant investments in dental technology and research enhance treatment options and attract patients. Additionally, a strong focus on preventive care and oral health awareness contributes to sustained market growth. High disposable incomes and access to cutting-edge dental services further solidify North America's dominant position.

Key Players

Henry Schein Inc.

PLANMECA OY

Envista

Dentsply Sirona

BIOLASE, Inc.

OSSTEM IMPLANT CO., LTD.

Koninklijke Philips N.V.,

3M

Zimmer Biomet

Align Technology, Inc.

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the global dental market. These players have adopted different strategies such as agreement, expansion, product launch, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

Recent Developments in Dental Industry

In September 2023, Dentsply Sirona, the world's largest manufacturer of professional dental products and technologies, and 3Shape, a leading innovator of digital solutions for dental patient care, opened the next chapter in their workflow integrations. The harmonization of DS Core, Primemill and Primeprint, with the 3Shape TRIOS intraoral scanner powered by 3Shape Unite, creates more integrated workflows for digital dentistry.

In April 2022, Envista Holdings Corporation announced the completion of the acquisition of Carestream Dental's Intraoral Scanner business. As previously announced, this business will be rebranded as DEXIS and will operate as part of the Envista equipment and consumables segment.

