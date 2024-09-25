VVC – Extension of Series AG Warrants

TORONTO, Sept. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VVC Exploration Corporation, dba VVC Resources, ("VVC" or the "Company") announces the following:



Warrant Extension

VVC has applied to the TSX Venture Exchange (“TSXV”) for a 1-year extension for 57,567,800 Series AG share purchase warrants (“warrants”) presently expiring on September 30, 2024. The warrants, exercisable at $0.075 per share, were issued pursuant to a Private Placement in September 2020 with a 3-year expiry and were extended last September for an additional year. The warrants have been out-of-the-money for some time. If approved by the TSXV, the warrants will expire on September 30, 2025.

Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

The Annual General Meeting of shareholders (the "AGM") will be held virtually on December 4, 2024, at 11:00 am (ET), with a Record Date of October 21, 2024. Following the mailing of Proxy Material to shareholders around October 29, shareholders will be able to download the Proxy Material, including the Information Circular Booklet, from www.sedarplus.ca and/or from the Company’s website at: www.vvcresources.com/shareholders-meeting.

The deadline for Proxy Voting will be 11:00 am (ET) on December 3, 2024, however shareholders are encouraged to vote early. Registered Shareholders will be allowed to vote in-person at the AGM using their Control Numbers. All other shareholders, NOBOs and OBOs, are required to vote by proxy at least 24 hours in advance.

Following the formal business session, management will update the Company’s activities and projects, and will be available to answer questions from shareholders, subject to Securities Laws regarding "Selective Disclosure".

"We look forward to meeting our shareholders at the AGM," said Terry Martell, Chairman of VVC. "We will be providing an update on our projects and investments."

