Kobiton Announces New AI Capabilities for Mobile App Developers

ATLANTA, Sept. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kobiton , a leader in mobile app testing, announces its plans to provide mobile app developers with new AI-enabled testing tools.



Kobiton’s current use of AI begins when it captures device “exhaust” during each test session. This exhaust includes critical data such as test steps, screenshots, full video capture at 30 frames per second, device logs, system metrics, XML for each test step, network payloads and device health statistics. This data is collected in real-time while the application is under test, and is then fed into Kobiton’s AI gateway.

Kobiton’s AI gateway is more than just a proprietary system. It allows customers and an ecosystem of third-party AI providers to integrate their own AI algorithms to analyze the mobile device exhaust. Already, Kobiton has established key partnerships with AI-centric industry leaders such as Grafana k6, Applitools and Appdome. When these AI-powered tools detect app issues, the results are ingested into Kobiton’s Session Explorer, an intuitive i-Movie-like interface that provides an in-depth view of test evidence and output. Users can inspect exactly when and where an issue occurred along a timeline, offering users greater visibility into the testing process.

Early next year, Kobiton will roll out an AI issue aggregation engine that allows users to group related errors and identify shared commonalities across test sessions. For example, issues that appear distinct, such as button occlusion across different devices, can be identified as stemming from the same cause, such as a shared screen resolution. Kobiton’s AI issue aggregation engine can consolidate these errors into a single bug, eliminating manual steps and streamlining the debugging process for developers.

“By enabling our customers to tap into a variety of powerful AI engines, visualize their data in a graphical interface and identify commonalities across errors, we are setting a new standard for efficiency and accuracy in mobile app testing,” said Frank Moyer, CTO of Kobiton. “We are excited to be at the forefront of this initiative.”

Kobiton’s new AI features, including the issue aggregation engine, will be available in the first half of 2025. To learn more about Kobiton’s AI-augmented testing workflows and see a demo, visit Kobiton in the Expo at StarWest , the largest event held exclusively for QA professionals.

About Kobiton

Kobiton empowers enterprises to accelerate mobile app delivery through manual, automated, and no-code testing on real devices. Kobiton's AI-augmented mobile testing platform uniquely delivers one-hour continuous testing and integration. Founded in 2016, Kobiton is venture-backed and headquartered in Atlanta. More info at www.kobiton.com .