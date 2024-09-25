ALEO, a Groundbreaking Privacy-Centric Blockchain, Will Be Listed on CoinW Exchange

Dubai, UAE , Sept. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CoinW, the world's pioneering cryptocurrency trading platform, will list ALEO, a groundbreaking privacy-centric blockchain for developers, on Layer1 Zone. For all CoinW users, the ALEO/USDT will be officially available for trading on September 23rd 2024, at 12:00 (UTC). To celebrate the listing of ALEO, we are launching the "ALEO bounty program: Register & Trade & Retweet" event with a reward pool of 5,000 USDT.



Aleo: Privacy, Performance, and Decentralization

Aleo is at the forefront of a privacy-first internet. Built on zero-knowledge cryptography, Aleo enables developers to build decentralized applications (dApps) with strong privacy guarantees, without sacrificing performance. The platform allows developers to write applications in its native programming language, Leo, which is tailored for building private applications with zero-knowledge proofs at scale.

Aleo’s blockchain architecture leverages the power of zk-SNARKs (zero-knowledge succinct non-interactive arguments of knowledge) to provide users with transaction privacy, a key feature often missing in current decentralized ecosystems. By separating the compute layer from the consensus layer, Aleo ensures that developers can scale applications efficiently while maintaining decentralized trust.

Aleo’s Unique Tokenomics

The Aleo network is powered by the Aleo credits (ALEO) token. These tokens serve multiple purposes: incentivizing miners to secure the network, allowing developers to pay for the execution of private transactions, and acting as a medium of exchange within the ecosystem. Aleo’s tokenomics are carefully crafted to ensure long-term sustainability and align incentives for both developers and users.

As part of its ecosystem, Aleo has introduced a robust developer incentive program to foster innovation. Developers can build private, secure dApps on the Aleo blockchain and be rewarded for their contributions. Additionally, Aleo integrates with existing infrastructure, allowing projects to incorporate privacy without sacrificing compatibility with current blockchain systems.

5,000 USDT Limited-Time Offer for CoinW Community

To celebrate the listing, 5,000 USDT equivalent ALEO prize pool will be up for grabs from September 23th, 2024, at 12:00 to October 3rd, 2024, at 16:00 (UTC). By participating in events such as registration, trading, and community events, CoinW users have the opportunity to share in a prize pool of 5,000 USDT. To claim your rewards, please click here.

About CoinW

CoinW is a pioneering crypto trading platform that prioritizes security, transparency, and user-centric principles. With advanced technology, deep liquidity, and a wide range of supported cryptocurrencies, the company has amassed a broad user base to become one of the world’s most secure crypto exchanges. Committed to security, transparency, and compliance, the CoinW exchange upholds the highest regulatory standards and actively contributes to the advancement of the crypto industry. To learn more about CoinW, you can visit the official website, and follow CoinW's Twitter Account, Btok, and Telegram Group.

About ALEO

Aleo is the first platform to offer fully private applications, achieving this by utilizing decentralized systems and zero-knowledge cryptography to protect user data on the network.









